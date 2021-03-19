PDM without PPP poses no real threat to government





ISLAMABAD – Recent divisions within the Pakistani Democratic opposition movement (PDM) have raised the political fortunes of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to power, but it is not out of the woods yet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government considers itself in a comfortable position after the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) refuses to submit mass resignations from the assemblies at an important PDM meeting.

This important political development not only left the opposition unit in disarray, but the PDM can also be seen losing the momentum of its anti-government protest movement that it had obtained following the victory of his candidate from Islamabad in the senatorial elections on March 3.

However, this momentum was already shattered with the defeat of its candidate for the election of President of the Senate.

For the ruling party, the threat of a long march is now almost over after cracks in the PDM, the opposition 10-party alliance, as it has already postponed its anti-government march scheduled for March 26.

PPP leader and former President Asif Ali Zardari at Tuesday’s meeting of the leaders of the parties that make up the PDM had made a condition that his party would only submit resignations en bloc if the leader of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML -N), Nawaz Sharif, who lives in self-exile in London, would return to the country to launch a joint effort. This condition is unlikely to be met and it means that the ruling party has automatically avoided a political crisis it could face with the massive resignations.

Prior to that, the PTI has already given a tit for tat response to the opposition to the Senate Speaker and Deputy Speaker elections after facing a humiliating defeat in the Senate elections at a general seat in Islamabad.

PDM co-candidate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani defeated PTI’s Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in this election when the latter held a majority in the National Assembly – the electoral college of the Senate of Islamabad.

At the same time, the ruling party established its strength in both houses of parliament.

The prime minister’s successful decision to secure a vote of confidence from the National Assembly after his party’s candidate lost to Gilani of the PDM boosted the morale of the PTI government. He has proven that he enjoys the majority in the lower house of parliament.

The victory of government-nominated candidate Sadiq Sanjrani in the election of Senate speaker on March 12, in contrast to the fact that the ruling party has fewer seats in the 100-member House than the joint opposition, also gave the ruling alliance the confidence that it can smoothly navigate through important bills in this House as well.

He had previously struggled to get government-sponsored bills passed in the opposition-dominated upper house of parliament.

Despite everything, the government still felt that the opposition’s long protest march could create obstacles for it at a time when it was struggling to pull the country out of the economic crisis.

The Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, had in the past shown his concerns about this demonstration. Now the government believes it is immune to this threat as well, with Sheikh Rashid himself welcoming the decision to postpone the planned long march.

Jamiat Ulem-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and PDM chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman reportedly said nine other opposition alliance parties will form a common strategy on the long march and resignations in block even if PPP Central Executive Committee decides otherwise.

The PPP has now said its CEC will decide on the issue of resignations, but it is rare for the party to agree to resign from the National Assembly only or from all assemblies.

Without the participation of the PPP which is also a ruling party in Sindh, it is unlikely that the PDM will succeed in generating momentum on the issues of resignations and the long march that are part of its strategy to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan. power.

The ruling party also announced, in a wise and punctual gesture, the creation of a parliamentary commission on electoral reform by inviting all parties representing Parliament to come and participate in its efforts to “make the next elections transparent and free of” any allegation of rigging. . “

So far, the PTI has survived political crises on both fronts – massive resignations and the long march – and its top leaders and ministers can be seen celebrating the victory. But this victory may turn out to be too short because the party is not yet out of the woods.

We have to see how the PDM will revitalize itself in the future to launch a vigorous movement of agitation against the government.

On top of that, rising inflation, steadily rising prices for petroleum products and essential commodities, governance issues and its failure to bring about structural reforms in key sectors would continue to haunt the ruling party in New York. the future.

It has to be seen how Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party would overcome these problems and keep his vote bank intact, especially in the Punjab, which has remained the power base of the PML-N opposition for decades.

