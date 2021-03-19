Government pursues memorial of lives lost during pandemic, Boris Johnson confirms





A national memorial to commemorate the thousands of lives lost to the coronavirus will be pursued by the government, Boris Johnson said. It precedes the anniversary of England’s first national lockout, which will take place next week on March 23. The Prime Minister made the revelation during Thursday’s press conference on Covid, in which he assured the nation that the current roadmap for stay-at-home restrictions would not be derailed by the shortage of four-week vaccine set to hit the UK from March 29. While answering questions from the media, Mr Johnson was asked if he had given further thought to a permanent memorial to honor the roughly 126,000 people who have so far died in the UK from the virus, a number which would have increased by the time the birthday falls next Tuesday. Mr Johnson was asked if he would observe a minute of silence and if he considered making March 23 a national day of remembrance. Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week Regarding the idea of ​​a national memorial, yes, we will certainly continue in this direction and a lot of suggestions on this have already been made, the prime minister said. You will hear more about this in due course. Responding to how he would honor the occasion, Mr Johnson said: Of course I will mark it, as I’m sure millions more will across the country. The terminal illness support charity Marie Curie has previously presented plans encouraging the country to use the day as a reflection, which Mr Johnson has publicly supported. Plans for March 23 currently include a minute of silence at 12 p.m., followed by a vigil at the door, where people will be encouraged to light candles from 8 p.m. and leave them on their doorsteps, to remember those who died. Landmarks across the UK, such as the Shard in London, will also be illuminated after dark. Behind the statistics and whatever the cause, every death has been devastating for those left behind, Marie Curie said in a statement. There are still hard times ahead, as the death toll continues to rise. This annual day will give us plenty of time to pause and reflect on this unprecedented loss we are facing, and to support each other in mourning in the years to come. As of Thursday morning, 125,926 people had died from Covid in the UK, 28 days after being tested for the disease. Separate statistics from government agencies, where the virus is mentioned on a death certificate, suggest that there have been 148,000 deaths involving coronavirus in the UK. When the lockdown began in March 2020, that figure was only 335.

