PTI requested to submit details of UAE funds





ISLAMABAD:

The Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) oversight committee asked the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to provide details of the funds received from its four United Arab Emirates (UAE) employees and began to write a report on the implementation of the investigation. conducted so far.

The review committee meeting, chaired by the Director General of Laws, was held to investigate the foreign funding of the PTI. The issue of receiving party funds into the bank accounts of PTI employees was discussed.

According to sources, the review committee asked the PTI for details of its four UAE employees as well as details of funds received on their behalf.

The review committee will submit an implementation report on the foreign funding of the ITP to the ECP. The commission requested an implementation report from the committee on March 22.

The ECP will also hear the case of illegal financing against the PTI on the same day for which an opinion has also been sent to the ruling party.

The CEP will also decide, at the request of Akbar S Babar, founding member of the PTI, whether or not the details of the PTI accounts should be given to the petitioner.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, petitioner Babar said the aim of the PTI was to get rid of this matter.

“I will always be a member of the PTI,” he said. “I am a member of the PTI in accordance with the decision of the High Court.”

He said the committee has not yet decided on the next hearing date, adding that the money that has entered employees’ accounts should be investigated. He reiterated his demand that all employee accounts be obtained through the State Bank of Pakistan, saying PTI admitted that money in employee accounts did not have a ledger.

Separately, the Supreme Court on Thursday admitted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal against petitioner Akbar S Babar in the foreign funding case for a preliminary hearing. A notice has been sent to Babar asking for a response.

A three-member bench, led by Judge Mushir Alam, heard the appeal against the decision of the High Court in Islamabad (IHC).

Prime Minister Imran’s lawyer Anwar Mansoor Khan informed the judiciary that Imran Khan had no objection to the PCE’s oversight committee, but that Babar had been kicked out of the PTI before the case was filed and the PCE did not have the power to declare Babar a member of the party. .

He said the IHC upheld the ECP’s decision, adding that it was up to the civil court to decide who was a member of the party and who was not.

“The ECP is not a court or a tribunal … we oppose Babar’s participation in the work of the oversight committee,” the lawyer said, adding that the oversight committee was doing its job and the party had no objection.

Judge Alam asked when was Babar kicked out of the party… and how can you say he can’t file a petition?

The lawyer replied that Babar was fired from the PTI on September 26, 2011 and that the review committee should hold proceedings behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, Babar’s lawyer said the party’s eviction notice had not been presented to any forum.

Regarding this, Judge Yahya Afridi said: “You are advised to submit a written response.”

The court later adjourned the hearing of the case indefinitely.

