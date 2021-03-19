Speech planned by Jokowi during the inauguration of the leadership of the MKGR for the period 2020-2025





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi planned to make a speech at the inauguration of the members of the organization of the Community Organization for Mutual Cooperation (MKGR) for the period 2020-2025 on Friday (19/3/2021). The inauguration ceremony will take place on Friday at 7:00 p.m. WIB at the DPP Party office Golkar by managing a physical presence program of 1/3 of the available rooms, “said the head of the organizing committee for the inauguration of the MKGR organizing committee Ormas Meutya Hafid in a written statement, in Jakarta, Thursday (18 / 3/2021). Besides President Jokowi, Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartarto and DPP officials from Golkar will also be in attendance. The theme of the inauguration ceremony for the leadership of MKGR Ormas was “MKGR Solid”. “This is in line with the name of the MKGR Ormas which prioritizes kinship and mutual cooperation for the purpose of solidarity, while at the same time showing that the MKGR Ormas are still strong in supporting government health restoration policies. and the national economy, ”said the Chairman of Commission I of the DPR RI. Meutya Hafid said a number of prominent figures from the Golkar party would attend the inauguration of the leadership of the DPP MKGR DPP. He said the invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony in addition to Golkar Party PDP Chairman Airlangga Hartarto and a number of Golkar Party ministers, including Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Menpora Zainudin Amali, and Deputy Minister of Commerce Jerry Sambuaga, were also present. Indonesian Ambassador to Ukraine Yuddy Chrisnandi and Indonesian Ambassador to Lebanon Hajriyanto Y Thohari. “Besides Pak Airlangga Hartarto as General Chairman of the DPP Golkar Party who was present, figures from the Golkar Party such as Pak Akbar Tanjung, Pak Agung Laksono and Pak Luhut Panjaitan will also be present at the inauguration ceremony. President Joko Widodo will also make statements during his speech at the inauguration ceremony of MKGR Ormas, ”said Meutya Hafid. At the same time, in the composition of the management of the DPP MKGR Ormas for the period 2020-2025, the general president of the DPP Ormas will be assisted by eight general vice-presidents and 45 field heads. In the elements of the board of MKGR Ormas, the name Airlangga Hartarto was appointed chairman of the honorary board of MKGR organizations. The Chairman of the Higher Council of MKGR Ormas is held by Roem Kono, Chairman of the Organizing Council of Experts of MKGR Azwir Dainy Tara, Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita is given the chairmanship of the Organizational Advisory Board of MKGR and Nurul Arifin as Secretary of the MKGR organization. Advisory board. Watch the featured video below: quality content

