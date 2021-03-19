New Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam ready to step up economic cooperation





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Vietnam Denny Abdi is ready to continue bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Vietnam with his new post. This was marked by the presentation of credentials to Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong on Wednesday morning (3/17/2021) at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. “The economic relations between the two countries are showing extraordinary resilience, even in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the value of trade between Indonesia and Vietnam will reach $ 8.2 billion,” as quoted in a press release, Thursday (2/18/2021). Going forward, the two countries will continue to record achievements in various fields. After the pandemic, the two countries would be able to meet the trade target of US $ 10 billion. During an audience with the President of Vietnam, Ambassador Denny Abdi conveyed the warm greetings of President Joko Widodo to President Nguyen Phu Trong and his commitment to strengthening the bilateral relations well established so far. President Nguyen Phu Trong welcomed the Ambassador of Indonesia and extended his warm greetings to President Joko Widodo. The Vietnamese government is ready to fully support the implementation of the duties of the Ambassador of Indonesia by strengthening bilateral cooperation which will certainly benefit the peoples of both countries. Relations between the two countries have been established since its inauguration on December 30, 1955. Before the pandemic, Indonesia and Vietnam were the two countries with the strongest economic growth in the region. The heads of state of the two countries visited, namely President Joko Widodo to Vietnam in 2018 and the visit of Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Bali in 2018. In 2017, Party Secretary General Nguyen Phu Trong, who is currently President of Vietnam, paid an official visit to Indonesia. These high-level visits resulted in a number of agreements in various areas, including the Action Plan for the Implementation of the Indonesia-Viet Nam Strategic Partnership for the period 2019-2023. Watch the featured video below: Discover other news on the subject of this article, here: Vietnam quality content

