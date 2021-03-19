Boris Johnson declares no changes to next steps in roadmap other than lockdown despite squeezing vaccine supply





B oris Johnson said he did not expect the reduction in vaccine supply to impact the timing of easing restrictions on coronaviruses. The upbeat message followed news that a delay in deliveries from India and the need to retest a 1.7 million dose batch caused vaccine supply problems in April. Mr Johnson said: We have always said that in a vaccination program of this pace and scale, some supply interruptions are inevitable. It is true that in the short term, we are receiving less vaccines than we expected a week ago, it is because of a delay in a shipment from the Serum Institute (from India) – which makes Herculean work in producing vaccine in these large quantities – and because of a batch we currently have in the UK that needs to be retested as part of our rigorous safety program. As a result, we will receive a little less vaccine in April than in March, but it is still more than what we received in February and the supply we have will still allow us to meet the targets we set for ourselves. fixed. Those over 50 and clinically vulnerable will still be offered a first dose by April 15, and second doses will be available for around 12 million people in April. Each adult will be offered a first dose by the end of July, as planned, he said. Our progress on the road to freedom continues unchecked, we stay on track to reclaim what we love, see our families and friends again, return to our local pubs, gyms and sports facilities and, of course, our stores. , he mentioned. As part of the Premiers’ Cautious Four-Step Roadmap, outdoor socializing will resume from March 29 with the return of the so-called Rule of Six. Groups of more than six out of a maximum of two households may also meet. Outdoor sports and recreation facilities, such as golf courses and tennis courts, may reopen, while organized outdoor sports may resume for children and adults. The next step, which will arrive no earlier than April 12, will see the reopening of non-essential stores with pubs and restaurants capable of opening outdoors. Hairdressers and gyms will also be able to reopen, while self-catering holiday accommodation with no shared indoor facilities can accommodate you. READ MORE According to the roadmap, pubs and restaurants will reopen from May 17, with the remaining restrictions to be lifted from June 21. At the press conference, Mr Johnson also revealed he was due to receive his AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday. “The Oxford jab is safe and the Pfizer jab is safe. What is not safe is catching Covid, which is why it is so important that we receive all of our punches as soon as our turn comes.” did he declare. “I happen to get mine tomorrow, and the center where I’m getting bitten is currently using the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine … and that’s the one I’m going to have.” SII director general Adar Poonawalla told the Telegraph that delaying a shipment of millions of doses was “solely India’s responsibility and it had nothing to do with SII.” “It has to do with the Indian government allowing more doses in the UK,” he said. But Mr Johnson told the Downing Street press conference that “the Indian government has not stopped any exports” but “there is a delay … because there are very often programs to roll out vaccines” . READ MORE “It is very important to underline everything you hear about the pressures exerted by different countries to provide vaccines to their audiences, these vaccines are a multinational effort, they are produced through international cooperation and I want to stress that we at UK will continue to view it in this spirit. “We have no ban on exporting products and we will continue to cooperate with our European friends.” The supply issues arose when regulators in the UK and Europe reaffirmed the safety of the Oxford / AstraZeneca jab. The Prime Minister said: “The Oxford jab is safe and the Pfizer jab is safe. The thing that is not sure is catching Covid, which is why it is so important that we get all of our jabs. as soon as our turn comes. “

