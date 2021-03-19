Projo’s reason: Jokowi deserves three terms





Purworejo, Gatra.com – The question of Jokowi’s three terms continues. There are advantages, not some disadvantages. Even though the elections are still a few years away, the noise is already worrying. Even President Joko Widodo, through his social media accounts, stressed that if he obeyed the constitution, the post of president would only be for two terms in order to calm the uproar. “As an executive of Projo (Pro Jokowi) we are of course very proud that some people are discussing Pak Jokowi for three terms. This means that Jokowi is considered successful and worthy to continue to lead, ”said Projo Purworejo Regency, Central Java President Emha Saiful Mujab., Thursday afternoon (4/18/2021). This young Purworejo Regency figure also admits that he takes pride in the assertiveness of President Jokowi who obeys the constitution, serving as president for two terms. “However, as a volunteer and supporter of Jokowi, he must of course support if the constitution requires Pak Jokowi to continue three times. So that good development can continue until it is complete.” Joko Widodo’s achievements deserve to serve three terms, in the eyes of his supporters, among others, first, by being able to realize the ideals of the 5th principle of Pancasila “Justice for all the Indonesian people”. “Through fair development and policy. For example in Papua. The second, Pak Jokowi, is far from the collusion and nepotism or dynastic power commonly built by other rulers. As for the children and son-in-law who are currently the choice of the people, not the placement, ”says Gus. Ipul. So far there are still no figures of Jokowi’s caliber who are so loved by his people, according to Gus Ipul, it is not the failure of political parties (Parpol) in regeneration. “If you say it failed, not really, because there are a lot of young personalities who are worthy enough to continue to lead Pak Jokowi. There are Pak Ganjar Pranowo and Pak Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno and many others. But every Change of leadership is of course different policies, which is why some parties are proposing a presidential post for three terms, so that equitable development can be achieved, ”concluded Gus Ipul. As to whether the Fifth Amendment to the 45 Constitution is urgent or not, according to Gus Ipul’s summons, it should be submitted to the citizens through their representatives in Senayan. “Historically, the 1945 Constitution has been amended four times according to the conditions of this nation. If indeed the Fifth Amendment is deemed necessary as a solution for a nation, why not,” added Gus Ipul. Journalist: Sumarni Utamining



Publisher: Rosyid

