Politics
Boris Johnson insists AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, confirms receiving vaccine on Friday
3 min read
The Prime Minister has sought to reassure people that the Oxford / AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is safe to receive following an investigation into a link to cases of blood clots.
Speaking at a press conference in Downing Street, the Prime Minister urged people to attend their vaccine appointments, insisting the Oxford / AstraZeneca jab was “safe and effective”.
Johnson reiterated earlier announcements from UK and EU medical regulators who said the benefits of the jab “far outweigh the risks” and found that there was no evidence establishing a link between the vaccine and a small number of blood clot cases across Europe.
Referring to the latest review, Johnson said investigations had “confirmed the benefits of the vaccine in preventing Covid far outweighed the risks, and people should continue to be vaccinated when asked to do so. to do”.
He confirmed that the UK remained ready to stick to a number of dates when the lockdown restrictions would be relaxed, despite supply issues addressed by Health Secretary Matt Hancock in the House of Commons this afternoon.
“Our road map to freedom depends on the continued success of our immunization program, so it is reasonable that people want to be continually suppressed,” Johnson continued.
“Not only are our vaccines safe and effective, we have the supplies we need.
“The Oxford jab is safe and the Pfizer jab is safe. What is not safe is catching Covid, which is why it is so important that we get our jabs as soon as our turn comes.”
The PM underscored his reassurance by confirming he was receiving his first dose of the Oxford jab tomorrow.
“The center where I get bitten is currently using the Oxford / AstraZeneca jab for those who are getting their first dose, so that’s what I’m going to have,” he said.
Johnson confirmed that the UK will face a reduction in the number of jabs available in April due to a delay in the delivery of four million doses from India, while another batch of 1.7 million doses that had arrived in the UK required retesting. .But he insisted the slowdown would not impact the UK’s current vaccination schedule, saying he wanted to reassure the public that “if you show up after receiving your letter we have the blows for you “.
“We have always said that in a vaccination program of this pace and scale, some supply interruptions are inevitable,” he said.
“As a result, we will receive a little less vaccine in April than in March, but it is still more than what we received in February. The supply we have will still allow us to meet the targets we have. will fix. “
Dr June Rain, chief executive of the UK medicines regulator, MHRA, who conducted the vaccine safety study, bolstered Johnson’s confidence, and said people “can be confident in the completeness of our review “.
“We were able to collect a large amount of data on the safety profile of the available vaccines and performed a rigorous scientific review of all available data regarding suspected blood clots,” she added.
She said there was “no difference” that blood clots occurred more often than one would expect “in the absence of vaccination in either vaccine.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]