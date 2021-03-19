Boris Johnson insists AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, confirms receiving vaccine on Friday

PM encouraged people to attend their appointments for vaccines

3 min read

The Prime Minister has sought to reassure people that the Oxford / AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is safe to receive following an investigation into a link to cases of blood clots.

Speaking at a press conference in Downing Street, the Prime Minister urged people to attend their vaccine appointments, insisting the Oxford / AstraZeneca jab was “safe and effective”.

Johnson reiterated earlier announcements from UK and EU medical regulators who said the benefits of the jab “far outweigh the risks” and found that there was no evidence establishing a link between the vaccine and a small number of blood clot cases across Europe.

Referring to the latest review, Johnson said investigations had “confirmed the benefits of the vaccine in preventing Covid far outweighed the risks, and people should continue to be vaccinated when asked to do so. to do”.

He confirmed that the UK remained ready to stick to a number of dates when the lockdown restrictions would be relaxed, despite supply issues addressed by Health Secretary Matt Hancock in the House of Commons this afternoon.

“Our road map to freedom depends on the continued success of our immunization program, so it is reasonable that people want to be continually suppressed,” Johnson continued.

“Not only are our vaccines safe and effective, we have the supplies we need.

“The Oxford jab is safe and the Pfizer jab is safe. What is not safe is catching Covid, which is why it is so important that we get our jabs as soon as our turn comes.”

The PM underscored his reassurance by confirming he was receiving his first dose of the Oxford jab tomorrow.

“The center where I get bitten is currently using the Oxford / AstraZeneca jab for those who are getting their first dose, so that’s what I’m going to have,” he said.

Johnson confirmed that the UK will face a reduction in the number of jabs available in April due to a delay in the delivery of four million doses from India, while another batch of 1.7 million doses that had arrived in the UK required retesting. . But he insisted the slowdown would not impact the UK’s current vaccination schedule, saying he wanted to reassure the public that “if you show up after receiving your letter we have the blows for you “.

“We have always said that in a vaccination program of this pace and scale, some supply interruptions are inevitable,” he said.

“As a result, we will receive a little less vaccine in April than in March, but it is still more than what we received in February. The supply we have will still allow us to meet the targets we have. will fix. “

Dr June Rain, chief executive of the UK medicines regulator, MHRA, who conducted the vaccine safety study, bolstered Johnson’s confidence, and said people “can be confident in the completeness of our review “.

“We were able to collect a large amount of data on the safety profile of the available vaccines and performed a rigorous scientific review of all available data regarding suspected blood clots,” she added.

She said there was “no difference” that blood clots occurred more often than one would expect “in the absence of vaccination in either vaccine.”