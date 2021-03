Lockdown roadmap to go as planned despite fewer COVID vaccines, says Boris Johnson

“No change for the next steps on the roadmap”: Boris Johnson Thursday. (PENNSYLVANIA) Boris Johnson has confirmed that there will be no change in the next roadmap steps outside of England’s lockdown despite less coronavirus vaccines available. It comes as vaccine supplies are expected to be tight next month, which has sparked discussions over whether the roadmap will be delayed. However, the Prime Minister, speaking at a press conference in Downing Street on Thursday, insisted: our progress on the path to freedom continues unchecked, we remain on track to recover the things we love, see our families and friends again, go back to our local pubs, our gyms and sports facilities and of course our shops. News of the reduced supply emerged on Wednesday evening after NHS England told health leaders to expect a large deficit. Watch: ‘I get my jab tomorrow’, says Boris Johnson A delay in deliveries from India and the need to retest a batch of 1.7 million doses are behind the expected shortfall in April, the government said. Johnson said the new test was “part of our vigorous safety program.” The Prime Minister said there would be “a little less” vaccines in April than in March, “but it is still more than what we received in February”. He added that next month’s supply “will still allow us to meet the goals we have set ourselves”, including those over 50 and clinically vulnerable people being offered a first dose by April 15. , as well as second doses available to 12 million people during the month. . Johnson also argued that every adult would have been offered a first dose by the end of July. There is therefore no change for the next steps of the roadmap. “ The next full easing of the lockdown is expected to take place on April 12. At this point, the government plans to allow the reopening of stores, hairdressers, nail salons, gyms, outdoor attractions, libraries and community centers. Pubs and restaurants would also open outdoors without a curfew or requirement for alcohol accompanied by a “hearty meal,” as was the case in winter. The story continues Read more: The 5 European countries hailed by the WHO for controlling COVID-19 “What about Dominic?” Moment Matt Hancock heckled over criticism of Cummings during speech to MPs In the third stage, on May 17 at the earliest, two households or groups of up to six people will be allowed to mingle indoors and limited crowds will be allowed at sporting events. Pubs and restaurants will open inside, as well as entertainment venues such as cinemas and theaters. Hotels would also reopen, as well as sports stadiums subject to capacity limits. On June 21 at the earliest, the government intends to remove all restrictions on social contact. Watch: How England exits lockdown

