Boris Johnson confirms British citizens are 24/7 targets of government military and intelligence cyber operations RT Op-ed

Boris Johnson has unveiled some improvements to Britain’s foreign and defense policy, which include propaganda campaigns aimed at its own citizens to produce cognitive impacts, i.e. make them think properly.

The UK government’s long-awaited ‘integrated review’ has finally been published. Officially billed as “A complete articulation” from London “National security and international politics”, he intends to “[shape] the open international order of the future. “

Bold ambition indeed, and the Revue’s commitments are certainly bold – among other things, Whitehall has now pledged to bring the total number of nuclear warheads at its disposal to 260, reverse a 2010 decision to reduce the stock to 180. The about-face is attributed to an alleged “Evolving security environment”, a seemingly veiled reference to China’s growing economic and military might.

However, much of the Journal’s content will be strangely familiar to those who closely follow British military doctrine. For example, repeated reference is made to “The distinction between internal security and international security” to have become “More and more blurry.”

In the process, the document supports, “The boundaries between war and peace, prosperity and security, trade and development, and domestic and foreign policy”, and “The distinction between economic security and national security” visited “More and more redundant.”

A long section also deals with London’s intentions of “Countering disinformation at home and abroad.”

“We will increase the resilience of British society to all forms of disinformation”, the Review affirms. “Investing in government behavioral science expertise, horizon scanning and strategic communications will also help us improve our response to disinformation campaigns.

Such phraseology also resonates loudly in the British Army. manual on “Information maneuver”, published last year. He states that “Conflict in the Information Age” at “Removed the traditional distinction between home and elsewhere”, in the process of creating a “Gray zone between peace and war.”

Given that “Wars continue to be won in the minds of people”, Internet has become “An integral part of the battlefield of the 21st century”, physical and virtual operations must therefore be “Coordinated, communicated and amplified, to produce cognitive impacts.”

“It used to focus almost entirely on ‘the enemy’, but with operations now being a global sport for spectators in an increasingly interconnected world, there are many more audiences to consider.” the manual explains. “We need to improve our ability to be competitive in this digital playground, not least because it’s such a powerful way to shape people’s perceptions and behavior.”

In other words, a key “public” for today’s British military propaganda is the country’s own population; the military aims to shape the perceptions and behavior of the British just as it does towards citizens, the military and governments “enemy” States.

The army’s “ integrated operational concept for 2025 ” strengthens this disturbing interpretation, similarly asserting that “The old distinctions between ‘peace’ and ‘war’, ‘public’ and ‘private’, ‘foreign’ and ‘national’ and ‘state’ and ‘non-state’ are increasingly outdated.”

“The triumph of the story determines defeat or victory, hence the importance of information operations”, the document declares. “Established techniques, such as assassination, deception, economic coercion, espionage, intellectual property theft and subversion, are gaining strength through the intelligent use of cyber, digital information and media. social. “

Dogma of the British Ministry of Defense (MoD) affirms this “deception” – “Measures intended to mislead adversaries” – is a fundamental practice for the armed forces.

“The information can be used to create deception or as ‘cover-up and cover-up’ to support deception,” the states of the MoD file. “[This can] range from encouraging responsible use of social media by our own staff to promoting, developing and continuously strengthening a culture of safety, to cover-ups, cover-ups and deception.





He adds that “We must … develop a” no-blinking eye “, focused on our target audiences” on an ongoing basis, 24 hours a day.

Psyops unit of the British Army, the 77th Brigade – which maintains a vast militia of real, fake and automated social media accounts to spread pro-government messages and discredit critics of the government – is “Especially” key to reinforce this alleged “Gray zone between peace and war”, in accordance with the aforementioned “Maneuver Information” manual.

In a Downing Street Report in April 2020, General Nick Carter, the UK’s top military officer – and former Honorary Colonel Commander of the 77th Brigade – sketch how the dark unit was supporting the government’s battle against the coronavirus, by “Help quell rumors of misinformation, but also counteract misinformation.”

While the previous August, an army spokesperson claims this “The 77th Brigade does not conduct operations in the United Kingdom”, an official declaration issued during the pandemic in response to an access to information request submitted by information warfare expert Emma Briant told a rather different story.

“As a UK government unit, they have two main audiences: government departments and UK citizens, as well as anyone else looking for reliable information online,” It said.

Briant suggested this “Badly conceived implication of this military entity on such delicate questions” may have been totally counterproductive, “[helping] nurture distrust of vital messages among the most paranoid groups about government actions in response to Covid ”, thus amplifying skepticism and conspiracy theories about the virus, and potentially leading to new infections and deaths.

The Brigade has been deployed at other difficult times over the past year. In December 2020, the division – along with the Cabinet Office’s Rapid Response Unit and the electromagnetic intelligence agency GCHQ – was drafted into a surgery alleged fight “Online propaganda” regarding the coronavirus.

Days earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a significant easing of lockdown restrictions on Christmas, a move widely condemned by the scientific community and many UK citizens, some of whom have expressed their disapproval via social media. It would not be at all surprising if by “Online propaganda”, Whitehall signified a legitimate condemnation of the Downing Street decision.

The worrying pressure for more “integrated” the approach to military, diplomatic, development, security, intelligence and home policy dates back to London. 2018 National Security Capability Review, which introduced the controversial “Fusion Doctrine“ – a merger of all governments “Levers” in order to secure the UK’s economic, security and influence objectives in all fields.

Under his auspices, intelligence agencies received the chief responsibility to identify disinformation online, and the Cabinet’s Rapid Response Unit was established “To help ensure that debates are based on facts” and “Counter all misinformation.”

The founder and head of the Rapid Response Unit is Alexander Aiken, Whitehall’s most experienced spin doctor – he success General Nick Carter at his 77th Brigade post. Strikingly, in July 2018, Aiken wrote a item for website gov.uk, since deleted, indicating “Alternative sources of information” are one of the main targets of his ministry.

In summary, the new “integrated review” only confirms and reiterates what has been clear for a long time, but so far only recognized in an opaque way.

British spies – who are generally not known for their commitment to truth and transparency – now have the final say over what information and views are and are not legitimate and acceptable, and can and cannot may not be in the public domain. In turn, individuals and media who dare to disseminate views or facts contrary to the official “ line ” will be labeled as dangerous. “disinformation” and must be sullied, censored and suppressed by the vast British legion of cyber warriors.

And throughout, British citizens will be bombarded with propaganda, distorting their perceptions and behaviors, in support of London’s covert and overt military and intelligence operations at home and abroad. They will fall victim to information warfare campaigns as if they were the “Enemy within” in a big battle.

