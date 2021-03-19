Politics
Coronavirus Covid 19: EU agency says AstraZeneca vaccine safe, Boris Johnson will be vaccinated tomorrow
The European Union’s drug regulatory agency says the AstraZeneca vaccine is not linked to an overall increased risk of blood clots and that the benefits of use outweigh the risks, paving the way for the resumption of injections by European countries.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed he will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine tomorrow as he tries to allay fears about the jab’s link to a rare type of blood clot.
He said it was “reasonable” for people to want reassurance about vaccines, but pointed to findings from drug regulators in Britain and Europe who today confirmed the benefits of injections “exceeding by away the risks “.
“The Oxford jab is safe, the Pfizer jab is safe, what is not safe is catching Covid,” said Johnson, who was infected last year.
Several European countries have suspended use of the vaccine over the past week following reports of rare types of blood clots in a small number of the millions of people who had received the vaccine across the continent.
Germany, France and others have said they want to wait for the decision of the European Medicines Agency before deciding whether or not to resume the vaccine.
“Our scientific position is that this vaccine is a safe and effective option to protect citizens against Covid-19,” said EMA chief Emer Cooke.
She added: “If it was me, I would be vaccinated tomorrow.”
However, she said the agency “cannot definitively rule out a link” between the rare types of blood clots and the vaccine. The EMA recommended adding a description of these cases to the vaccine brochures so that health workers and patients are informed.
Clots that form in the arms, legs, or elsewhere can break free and travel to the heart, brain, or lungs, causing strokes, heart attacks, or other fatal blockages.
While many countries have continued to use the AstraZeneca vaccine, there are concerns that the debate could seriously undermine confidence in the vaccine, which is key to efforts to immunize the world’s population, especially in the poorest countries.
In Europe, where there is a choice of vaccines, safety concerns have complicated an already slow rollout across the EU27 at a critical time when infections are again rising at an alarming rate in many countries, partly to causes mutant versions of the coronavirus.
Blood clots have been reported in at least 37 people, and at least four deaths among them, of the 17 million who have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe.
The World Health Organization said there was no evidence to suggest the vaccine was responsible and that the benefits of vaccination far outweighed the potentially low risk. The drugmaker also said it found no increased risk of clots.
On Thursday, ahead of the EMA’s announcement, the UK’s drug regulatory agency said there was no evidence AstraZeneca’s vaccine causes clots, and she urged people to keep getting them. vaccinate. Britain was not among the countries that suspended the use of the vaccine.
The break in vaccinations with AstraZeneca’s formula comes as tens of thousands of new cases every day have prompted new lockdown measures in Italy, caused an increase in hospitalizations in France and led German officials to announce that a third Covid-19 outbreak has started.
In another setback, British officials said on Thursday the country faces a shortfall in vaccine deliveries that could delay the start of vaccines for people under 50 in the coming weeks.
Figures from the European Centers for Disease Prevention and Control this week show that there are around 7 million unused doses of AstraZeneca in the EU.
The German government defended its decision to suspend use of the vaccine, saying it was based on expert advice. Government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Wednesday the move could “boost confidence” in vaccines.
“Concerns are taken seriously and investigated. And as soon as those concerns are resolved, a vaccine can be used again without hesitation.”
Germany will rely on the EMA’s decision on how to proceed, Health Ministry spokesman Hanno Kautz said. Other countries including France have also indicated that they will follow the advice issued on Thursday.
Clinical trials are typically performed with tens of thousands of participants. As a result, extremely rare side effects often go undetected until vaccines are used in millions of people, long after they hit the market.
For example, it took almost a year after the start of vaccination campaigns against the 2009 swine flu pandemic for European officials to notice an increase in narcolepsy in children and adolescents who received the GlaxoSmithKline vaccine.
“It’s fair to investigate any potential signs of trouble, but you can do it while still getting vaccinated,” said Michael Head, senior researcher in global health at the University of Southampton. “If we suspend the vaccine rollout whenever there is a possible signal, it won’t really be a rollout.”
Head warned that there are costs to going slowly: The more widely the coronavirus is allowed to circulate, the more likely it is to mutate into a more deadly version.
“People may well be more hesitant to take an AstraZeneca vaccine when vaccination resumes,” he said. “And this is a time when we need to stop the circulation of the virus to reduce the chances of new variants emerging.”
– AP
