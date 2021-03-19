Bengal 2021 polls and PM Narendra Modis CM meeting: proof that the opposition is looking for quick wins





The 1970s even saw the opposition parties come together for the first time to participate in the JP movement and, after the emergency, merge to form the Janata party, the Jana Sangh, the Bharatiya Lok Dal, the socialists and the Congress. (O) had merged to form the new party to oust Congress from power in the 1977 polls in Lok Sabha. It is a tested model that allowed opposition parties that had nothing in common in terms of ideology to join hands to shake Congress. Even Vice President Singhs Janata Dal went into seat adjustments with the BJP, and Singh became prime minister with outside support from the BJP and the left.

What interests an opposition without direction

The formation of the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra in 2019 through a post-election alliance between the Shiv Sena, the NCP and Congress seemed to suggest that anti-BJPism was finally emerging. But subsequent elections disproved it. Congress and AAP did not meet in Delhi at the start of 2020. Despite this, AAP won the elections. In Bihar, Asaduddin Owaisi attempted to undermine the RJD-Congress alliance by fielding candidates for some Muslim-dominated seats and also had some success. Even Chandrashekhar Azad Ravana made an alliance with Pappu Yadav.

From now on, it seems the opposing paradox of the sharp condemnation of the collapse of institutions under the Modi government and, yet, not being able to close ranks to counter it electorally is here to stay.

(Dr Vikas Pathak is a media educator and veteran journalist who has worked with The Hindu, The Indian Express, Hindusthan Times, etc. He is the author of “Contesting Nationalisms.” He tweets @ vikaspathak76. This is an opinion piece and the opinions expressed are the property of the authors. The Quint neither approves nor is responsible for it.)

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos