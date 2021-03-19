For PM Modi rally in Purulia, West Bengal, BJP supporter gets full lotus painted on her body





Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Purulia, West Bengal, a supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was given a lotus, which the party symbol painted on his body. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at his first West Bengal rally at 11 a.m. and then departed for Assam for his 3 p.m. rally. to end the 10-year reign of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal and to retain power in Assam. West Bengal: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter gets BJP’s lotus party symbol painted on his body in Purulia ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally today pic.twitter.com/q5LlzT4DLv ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021 PM Modi will mobilize in Bengal and Assam A day before the event, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and said that the BJP’s good governance agenda struck a chord among the people of West Bengal and that there was a desire for change in the ‘State. Glad to have the opportunity to be among my sisters and brothers in West Bengal tomorrow March 18th. I would address a gathering at Purulia. All over West Bengal there is a desire for change. The BJP’s good governance program strikes a chord among the population. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2021 In another tweet, PM Modi informed people of his rally in Karimganj in Assam and said that under the rule of the NDA, Assam has witnessed positive change. Will be in Assam tomorrow, March 18th. Looking forward to being part of the people of this great state at the rally in Karimganj. Assam has seen positive changes in various sectors over the past 5 years. NDA seeks the blessings of the people to continue the development agenda. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2021 EC announces election dates On February 26, the Indian Election Commission announced the dates for the Assembly elections for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Pondicherry. be carried out in three and eight phases respectively. Elections in West Bengal (8 phases) 294 seats (68-SC, 16-ST)

1 01 916 polling stations

Term of the Assembly ending June 1

1st phase – 30 constituencies. Election date – March 27

2nd phase – 30 constituencies. Election date – April 1

3rd phase – 31 constituencies. Election date – April 6

4th phase – 44 constituencies. Election date – April 10

5th phase – 45 constituencies. Election date – April 17

6th phase – 43 constituencies. Election date – April 22

7th phase – 36 constituencies. Election date – April 26

8th phase – 35 constituencies. Election date – April 29 Elections in Assam (3 phases) 126 seats (8-SC, 16-ST)

33,530 polling stations

Term of the Assembly ending May 31

1st phase – 47 constituencies. Election date – March 27

2nd phase – 39 constituencies. Election date – April 1

3rd phase – 40 constituencies. Election date – April 6 No less than 18.68 million voters will vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Pondicherry. The vote count for all ballots will take place. May 2nd. Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with breaking news from West Bengal as the crucial Assembly elections approach. Tap here to watch.







