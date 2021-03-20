



Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, the two Canadians detained by China in 2018 in a high-stakes trilateral standoff with the United States, will face separate hearings next week. The Canadian Embassy in Beijing has been told that the Spavor court hearing is scheduled for Friday – a day after Chinese and US officials are due to meet in Alaska. Kovrig’s hearing is scheduled to take place on Monday, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement Wednesday.

“The arbitrary detention of MM. Kovrig and Spavor is a top priority for the Government of Canada and we continue to work tirelessly to secure their immediate release, ”said Garneau. “We believe these detentions are arbitrary and remain deeply troubled by the lack of transparency surrounding these proceedings.” A newsletter for climate-conscious people Garneau said Canada had requested to attend the hearings and continued to request continued consular access from the pair in accordance with international treaties. “Canadian officials will continue to provide consular support to these men and their families during this unacceptable ordeal.” The timing is interesting, as it comes as it does on the eve of Thursday’s closely watched meeting in Alaska between emissaries from Beijing and Washington.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that China would use the meeting to ask the United States to lift sanctions imposed by the former Trump administration on certain Chinese nationals and entities, including tech giant Huawei. The newspaper also reported that China will propose a meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of next month’s global climate change conference. The two Canadian men, known to the world simply as “the two Michaels”, were arrested in December 2018, just days after Vancouver police arrested Meng Wanzhou, Huawei chief financial officer and daughter of the founder of the company. Michael #Spavor and Michael #Kovrig, the two Canadians held by #China in 2018 will face separate hearings next week. #CDNPoli #TwoMichaels Meng was detained at the behest of the US Department of Justice, which is seeking her extradition to face fraud and conspiracy charges related to what prosecutors see as an elaborate effort to evade US sanctions against Iran. Critics and allies have described their detention as retribution for Canada’s role in detaining Meng, currently at the center of an ongoing extradition hearing in Vancouver. Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently joined the list of world leaders speaking on behalf of Kovrig and Spavor, in an ongoing reset of Canada-U.S. Relations in the post-Trump era. “Human beings don’t barter chips,” Biden said following a virtual summit with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month. That same week, Blinken pledged “absolute solidarity” with Canada after his own virtual conference with Garneau and a host of other Canadian officials, including Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s Ambassador to the United States. Blinken also applauded the Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations, a Canadian initiative comprising a coalition of more than 50 countries opposed to the state-sponsored political detention of foreign nationals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 17, 2021.

