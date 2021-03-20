No delay to lift lockdown due to vaccine shortage, swears Boris Johnson





There will be no delay in the planned lifting of lockdown restrictions in England due to the lack of vaccine supply in April, Boris Johnson has pledged. The Prime Minister spoke after it was revealed that regional NHS leaders were ordered not to reserve healthy children under 40 for beatings until May. The prime minister rejected suggestions that the interruption of the immunization program would force him to slow down his roadmap for lifting the restrictions, which is expected to be completed on June 21. At a press conference at 10 Downing Street, he said: There is no change for the next steps in the roadmap … Our progress on the road to freedom continues unchecked. We stay on track to pick up the things we love, to see our families and friends again, to return to our local pubs, gyms and sports facilities and of course our shops. Mr Johnson insisted the unforeseen delay had not broken the four tests he had set for the relaxation of restrictions, which includes the smooth running of the vaccination campaign. Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week The Prime Minister said vaccine supplies will be lower next month due to delays in deliveries of the Oxford / AstraZeneca product from the Serum Institute of India, as well as the need to re-test 1.7 million doses in the Kingdom -United. But he said that in any vaccination campaign of this magnitude, some supply interruptions are inevitable. While the UK will have fewer vaccine doses available in April than this month, there will still be more than in February, he said. The UK remains on track to vaccinate all over 50s and other priority groups by April 15 and all adults by the end of July, Mr Johnson said. The Prime Minister has been challenged as to whether he risks failing the test of successful vaccine deployment, which is a condition for moving forward with lifting the lockdown. But he replied: No, is the short answer to that. Well, to be able to achieve our goals exactly as I described in July. This is the crucial thing. This will allow us to follow the steps of the schedule we have set – April 12, May 17, June 21. We will continue with all the unlocks that I have defined, if the four tests continue to be satisfied. According to Mr.

