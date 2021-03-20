Defense and foreign policy review emphasizes advanced technologies

Credit: Ben Stansall / PA Wire / PA Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has released the long-awaited Integrated Security, Defense, Development and Foreign Policy Review that will shape the UK’s military and diplomatic course for the next decade.

The prime minister said investing in cutting edge technology was a crucial part of the strategy. To this end, plans were confirmed today for the creation of two new high-tech intergovernmental hubs: a 9.3 million situation center, which will be based at the Cabinet Office; and a counterterrorism operations center.

Downing Street said the White House-inspired Situation Center, or SitCen for short, would draw on lessons from the Covid pandemic to improve our use of data to anticipate and respond to future crises.

The Operations Center, meanwhile, aims to improve the ability of nations to thwart terrorism while dealing with the actions of hostile states. Johnson said the facility would bring together counterterrorism police, intelligence agencies and the criminal justice system to coordinate government expertise and resources in a state-of-the-art facility to improve response times to terrorist incidents.

The review was led by an inter-Whitehall team based at the Cabinet Office and a second team in Downing Street. It was launched in February last year and was originally scheduled to report this summer ahead of spending review plans that have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Related content

Along with the increased importance of technology, the plan also signals an Indo-Pacific tilt in the UK’s outlook, according to the prime minister. But he also warned that the 100-page document was clear that the UK could not rely solely on an increasingly outdated international system to protect its interests and that a new foreign policy of strengthening international activism. was necessary.

Introducing the document, Johnson said he was deeply optimistic about the UK’s place in the world and its ability to seize the opportunities ahead.

The ingenuity of our citizens and the strength of our union will combine with our international partnerships, our modernized armed forces and a new green agenda, which will allow us to move forward with confidence as we shape the world of the future. , did he declare. The review looks at the challenges and opportunities facing the UK in a more competitive world, where the new powers are using every tool at their disposal to redefine the international order and, in some cases, undermine the international system. open and liberal that emerged as a result of the Cold War.

In November, Chancellor Rishi Sunaks Spending Review granted the Defense Ministry a $ 24 billion funding increase over the next four years, described by the ministry as the first result of the integrated review. Part of the funding, of which $ 16.5 billion was new, was intended to finance the creation of a national Cyber ​​Force. The Prime Minister said today that the force will be based in the North West of England.

Johnson told MPs today that the Expenditure Review funding would allow the comprehensive modernization “of the country’s armed forces and” advance the renewal of our nuclear deterrence.

He added: The new money will be focused on harnessing emerging technologies that transform warfare and reflecting the premium placed on speed, deployment and technical skills.

He also revealed that the government’s new national security adviser, Sir Steven Lovegrove, was to review the UK’s national security systems and processes to ensure that integrated review objectives and priority actions, as well as future policy decisions, be implemented quickly and effectively, and establish systems. who better support the National Security Council. Lovegrove will take over as NSA, stepping down from his current post as Permanent Secretary in the Department of Defense, at the end of this month.

The document also reveals that other strategies, including on resilience, cyber development and international development, will be released by the government in the coming months, with those plans influencing decisions in upcoming spending reviews.

The government’s new national security adviser Sir Steven Lovegrove, meanwhile, must review the UK’s national security systems and processes to ensure that integrated review priority objectives and actions, as well as future political decisions, are implemented quickly and efficiently, and establish systems that better support the National Security Council. Lovegrove will take over as NSA, stepping down from his current post as Permanent Secretary in the Department of Defense, at the end of this month.

The document also reveals that other strategies, including on resilience, cyber development and international development, will be released by the government in the coming months, with those plans influencing decisions in upcoming spending reviews.