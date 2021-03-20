EU leaders urge Turkeys Erdogan to loosen tense ties with the bloc | News | DW





The leaders of the European Union and Turkey held talks by videoconference on Friday, ahead of next week’s European summit which will discuss the bloc’s relations with Ankara. “We have underlined the importance of sustained de-escalation and confidence building to enable a more positive EU-Turkey agenda,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement to the ‘outcome of the discussion. “The presidents also exchanged views on the situation of Syrian refugees hosted in Turkey as well as the wider regional situation, including Libya and Syria,” the EU statement added. The video call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel was organized in an attempt to improve ties between Brussels and Ankara which had become strained in recent years. Why are EU-Turkey relations strained? Problems include: Erdogan’s seizure of power and the retreat of democracy, Turkey’s involvement in conflicts in Libya, Syria and indirectly in Nagorno-Karabakh, a dispute over energy exploration in the east Mediterranean and accusations that Ankara used Syrian refugees staying in the country as a political pawn to win European concessions. EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss a joint report on relations with Turkey on Monday ahead of the EU heads of state and government summit later in the week. Leaders are expected to discuss updating a 2016 migrant deal under which Turkey curbed entry into Europe in return for financial support from Brussels. How does Erdogan see the links improving? Erdogan told the video call that Turkey expects next week’s talks “to pave the way for concrete work” on rebuilding ties, his office said. The Turkish president said he hoped the EU report would reflect “objective and constructive views” on how Turkey-EU relations can progress. Erdogan called on Brussels not to allow Greece and the Greek Cypriots to gang up on Turkey, and instead called for increased dialogue to resolve the eastern Mediterranean dispute. During Friday’s talks, the three leaders also raised the possibility of an upcoming visit to Turkey, according to an EU statement. Back from the edge Turkey and Greece are at odds over maritime borders and natural gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean, which has seen Brussels threaten Ankara with sanctions, although these have since been suspended. Turkey had sent Navy warships to protect its research vessels operating in disputed waters, but has since relaxed its stance. The EU is also closely following UN efforts to relaunch peace talks on Cyprus, in which Turkey is a key player. mm / rs (AFP, dpa)







