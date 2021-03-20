His PM Modi who inspired me to join politics | Patna News





PATNA: BJPs Devesh Kumar was among 12 newly appointed members of Bihar’s Legislative Council who were sworn in last Wednesday. Devesh, JNU alumnus, journalist for 20 years, senior official of BJPs Bihar unit and now MLC, shares his life journey with YOU Sheezan Nezami. Experts:

You spent two decades of your life in journalism and then moved into politics. Now you are an MLC. Tell us about your experiences.

I started my career as a journalist in 1994 and held managerial positions in major media houses for two decades. My job as a journalist was to make people aware of the problems in society. As a member of the Legislative Council, too, my work will remain the same. I will highlight the problems people face and the development agenda of the central government led by Narendra Modi and the state government led by Nitish Kumar.

Who inspired you to join politics?

I belong to a political family. My grandfather Pandit Yamuna Karjee was a leader of the peasant movement. Another person who influenced me was PM Narendra Modi. His aura and his character had a big impact on me. It was he who inspired me to quit journalism and join politics and become a social agent. A large number of young people voted for the BJP in 2014 and they were all inspired by PM Modi. I was among them.

Why did you choose Bihar to start your political career when you worked long enough in Delhi?

When I left Bihar, I studied at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), then I found a job in Delhi. But somewhere in the back of my mind, the feeling of serving the people of my state was still there. Even the late Arun Jaitely advised me to move to Bihar and enter politics.

As a member of the Upper House, what will your priorities be?

Emphasis should be placed on the problems of the entire state and not of a particular district or constituency. I will mainly focus on issues related to education, health and the environment.

What are your future aspirations?

Bihar has witnessed development activity since 2005, when the NDA government came to power in the state. Our job is to help the government accelerate the pace of development. My aspiration is to work with the motto of sarv sparshi, sarv vyapi.

The Panchayat elections are just around the corner. Even if it is not fought on the party lines in Bihar, all political parties seem to be preparing for it. And the BJP?

The BJP has already mapped out a roadmap for the panchayat elections. We aim for our candidates to be members of zila parishad. Any party that wants to grow must attract grassroots people, and the three-tier election is the best way to get the attention of rural voters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos