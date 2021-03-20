Explained: What is the significance of the places on PM Modi’s itinerary in Bangladesh?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Bangladesh next week, where he will participate in the commemorations of three historic events in the country: Mujib Borsho or the centenary of the birth of the father of the Bangladeshi nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of diplomatic relations and 50 years of the Bangladesh liberation war. While in Bangladesh, Modi planned to visit the Rahmans Memorial in Tungipara, also known as the Bangabandhu Memorial. He will also pay homage to Harichand Thakur in his Orakandi shrine. Thakur was the founder of the Matua sect, a community which is of importance in the upcoming West Bengal polls. He is also likely to visit Sugandha Shaktipith (Satipith) temple at Shikarpur in Barishal district.

If time permits, Modi will also visit Rabindra kuthi bari in Kushtia and the ancestral home of Bagha Jatin.

Each of the points on the PM Modis route has political, historical or religious significance for India and Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu Shrine in Tungipara

Located about 420 kilometers from Dhaka, Tungipara was the birthplace of Rahman, the architect of the Bangladesh War of Independence in 1971. It is also the place where he rests buried inside a large tomb called the Bangabandhu Mausoleum. Millions of people gather here every year on August 15, to observe the day Rahman was assassinated by a group of disgruntled army officers.

In 2020, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and members of her party visited the shrine to pay tribute to Rahman, after the Awami League announced its central working committee, re-electing her as president.

The last time PM Modi was in Bangladesh in 2015, he visited another site of importance attached to Rahman – the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka, which was the former residence of the founding father and the place where he was murdered. .

Harichand Thakurs Shrine in Orakandi

Thakur was the founder of the Matua Mahasangha, which was a religious reform movement that originated in Orakandi around 1860 CE. At a very young age, Thakur experienced spiritual revelation, as a result of which he founded a sect of Vaishnava Hinduism called Matua. Members of the sect were the namasudras considered untouchable. The goal of Thakurs religious reform was to uplift the community through educational and social initiatives. Members of the community consider Thakur to be God and an avatar of Vishnu or Krishna.

After the partition of 1947, many Matuas migrated to West Bengal. It is estimated that two or three million people in the community are spread over North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia and smaller parts of Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, Cooch Behar and Bardhaman. Matuas played an important role in deciding the fate of candidates for 30 assembly seats in Bengal. They turned to the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls after the party promised them citizenship. Modis’ visit to the birthplace of the Matual movement in Bangladesh, ahead of the West Bengal elections, is of political significance.

‘Sugandha Shaktipith’ (Satipith) temple at Shikarpur in Barishal district

Modi must also visit the Sugandha Shaktipeeth, located in Shikarpur, near Barisal. The temple, dedicated to the goddess Sunanda, is of immense religious importance to Hinduism. It is one of the 51 Shakti Pith temples. Shakti Pith shrines are pilgrimage destinations associated with the sect of Hinduism Shakti (worship of the goddess).

The story behind Shakti Pith is that after Goddess Sati’s self-immolation, her husband Shiva picked up her remains and performed the heavenly dance of destruction. Vishnu, in an attempt to stop this destruction, used the Sudarshna chakra on Satis’ corpse, causing his body to tear and fall in different places around the world. Each of the places where a part of his body fell is called Shakti Pith. While the majority of them are in India, seven are in Bangladesh, three in Pakistan, three in Nepal and one each in China and Sri Lanka. It is believed that at Sugandha Shaktipith is where Sati’s nose fell.

Rabindra Kuthi Bari in Kushtia

Kuthi Bari is a country house built by Dwarkanath Tagore, the grandfather of Nobel laureate and Bengali poetic giant Rabindranath Tagore. The latter stayed in the house for over a decade at irregular intervals between 1891 and 1901.

In this house, Tagore composed some of his masterpieces like Sonar Tari, Katha o Kahini, Chaitali, etc. He also wrote a large number of songs and poems for Gitanjali here. It was also in this house that Tagore began translating Gitanjali into English in 1912, for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Currently, the house has been preserved by the Department of Archeology and turned into a museum named Tagore Memorial Museum. Several objects of daily use from Tagores such as his bed, his wardrobe and his barge have been exhibited here.

Ancestral house of Bagha Jatin in Kushtia

Jatindranath Mukherjee, better known as Bagha Jatin (Tiger Jatin), was a revolutionary freedom fighter. He was born in Kayagram, a village in Kushtia district, where his ancestral home is located. Jatin acquired the epithet Bagha after fighting a Royal Bengal tiger on his own and killing it with a dagger.

Jatin was the first Commander-in-Chief of the Jugantar Party which was formed in 1906 as a central association dedicated to the training of revolutionary freedom fighters in Bengal. This was the period when Bengal was seething with nationalist fury over Lord Curzons’ declaration to partition the province. Inspired by the call of the bugle Jatins, amra morbo, jagat jagbe (we will die to wake up the nation), many young revolutionaries joined the brand of the struggle for freedom represented by the Jugantar party.

Jatin is best known for an armed encounter he initiated with the British police in Balasore in Orissa. Prior to the battle, Jatin was in exile in Mahulidiha village in Orissas Mayurbhanj district, providing guerrilla training to local youth. They expected a shipment of arms and funds from Germany to wage an armed struggle when the British discovered the plot and attacked the place where the revolutionaries were hiding. Although Jatin lost his life in the Battle of Balasore, his activities had an impact on the British forces. Colonial Police Officer Charles Augustus Tegart wrote of Jatin: If Bagha Jatin was an Englishman, then the English people would have built their statue next to Nelsons in Trafalgar Square.

National Martyrs Memorial in Savar

On March 26, Modi will pay homage to the martyrs of the Bangladesh Liberation War at the National Martyrs Memorial in Savar. Designed by architect Syed Mainul Hossain and inaugurated in December 1982, the memorial, which is also the national monument of Bangladesh, was built in memory of the soldiers who lost their lives in the 1971 war.

The architecture of the memorial consists of seven pairs of triangular walls. Each of the pairs represents an important period in the history of Bangladesh: the linguistic movement in 1952, the provincial electoral victory of the United Front in 1954, the constitutional movement in 1956, the movement against the Education Commission in 1962, the movement at 6 points in 1966, the mass uprising in 1969 and finally the war of 1971 through which Bangladesh split from Pakistan and became a nation in its own right.