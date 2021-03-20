Remarks by President Biden and Vice President Harris at a briefing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention

Atlanta, Georgia

2:17 p.m. EDT

THE CHAIRMAN: You know, one of the things that caught my attention – and I think we talked about it very early on, in the first six weeks of when the virus got there – everyone, and people. have started to get sick, and some die. And – did I get a call from a mayor – a really great guy, a really hardworking man in Detroit – who tells me, Mr. President, that you do not understand. It was even before – I wasn’t president then, actually. He called me, Mr. Vice-President. He said: You know, I don’t think people understand. You know my community is now about 80% African American. And we are dying and getting sick at a much higher rate than the white community here, or any other community.

And I raised that, initially, before I put together this group that you lead and help lead, and nobody wanted to hear it. And I remember them – we had a hard time getting your predecessors to follow it. But what you do really makes a difference. It makes a huge difference. As the Vice President knows as well or better than anyone, it really makes a difference. So thanks.

DR. LIBURD: Thanks. Dr Walensky? Thank you very much.

DR. WALENSKY: Do you have any other questions for us?

THE CHAIRMAN: No, but why are you standing? (To laugh.)

It’s the first. You don’t have to defend us. Why don’t you sit down? For real. Make yourself confortable.

PARTICIPANT: No chair.

THE CHAIRMAN: No, they have chairs. They have chairs. (Laughs.) But, you know, that’s – that’s the first question.

And the second question is, why only one person applauded? I do not know. They could take that (inaudible). You know what I mean? (Laughs.) I’m teasing. I’m teasing. (Applause.)

The reason I’m doing this, as The Doc knows – you’re all too serious here – we owe you a huge debt of gratitude, and we’ll be doing it for a long, long time, because I hope this is the start. of late not paying attention to what will happen over and over and over and over again.

We can build any wall we want. We can have the most powerful armies in the world, but we can’t – but we can’t stop – we can’t stop these viruses, other than knowing where they are and acting on them quickly when we find them.

And the only thing that I – the reason I am, so happy that I could – anyway – have Doc here, is that the science is back.

No, kidding aside. Think about it: for a very long time, not just – not just when it came to the CDC, but science – science was seen as – kind of an appendix to everything we were talking about. But it’s back.

And I just want you to trust that it’s not just – the VP and myself and the whole team, and the whole COVID team at large are engaged, but the American people have moved. The American people have moved. It is now a bipartisan effort. Now, this is not manifested in the way Senators and Members of Congress vote, but in the public – the public. We was talking about it on a – on a helicopter – on an airplane. The public, in a bipartisan way.

When I came up with that $ 1.9 billion for all of this COVID – and the economic aid side as well – we were told it could never pass; wed never got help. Well, we haven’t gotten any help in the Senate or the House, but 55% of Republicans in America support it. You got 90-a few percent Democrats, 80-some –

The point is, the public is grateful to you, because it’s all about science. This is what they understand. They understand.

And we are not going back to the old days. Even if tomorrow the whole administration changed, I think things changed – you changed things. You have changed them in a way that will make everyone healthier in this country. And when we have a crisis, you’re ready to face it because you speak the truth and science to the power, and that’s – that’s the power.

So to everyone listening – I guess you said there are hundreds, if not thousands of people listening:

DR. WALKE: Yeah.

THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

There is a whole generation to come that is learning from what you have done. I don’t mean just how to deal with a virus. Learning about it makes a difference in telling the truth, in following the science, and just where it takes you, and being honest about it. And that’s what you all did.

So we owe you a debt of gratitude for all the lives you have saved. I carry in my pocket – and the Doc knows this – on the back of my schedule, I have listed the exact number of people who died from COVID the day before each day. I mean for cumulative. Were 535,217 dead yesterday, last night.

It has to stop. But you slow down. His stop. And it really, really matters. You know, that’s more people than those who died in the whole of the world war – the Americans – the whole of World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War and 9/11 combined – in a year. In a year.

And you are the army. You are the navy. You are the Marines. You are the Coast Guard. I really think so. It’s a war. You are the front line troops. It seems silly to put it that way. It sounds a bit grandiose. But think about it.

And, finally, we got the vaccines. We brought the companies together. And then they did not have the means to produce all the vaccines.

So there is something called the Defense Production Act. As president, I am authorized to apply it. So I had people say, stop doing this and start doing this.

We finally got together – did you ever think you would see the light of day – because you are all involved in medicine – to see two big pharmaceutical companies cooperate for the good of the country? One invents – one invents the medicine, and the other says, Well, we’ll make it for you?

So what – what you do really, really, really matter, not only – and I’ll end with this – not only to save lives, but also to change the mindset of the country. Change the mentality of the country. And it affected everything, not just people’s health. It affected their attitude – the attitude about what we can do as a country.

Everyone thought I was – I didn’t quite understand when I announced we were going – we had over 100 million shots under – you remember when I said we were going – my goal was to have 100 million shots in the arms of the people in the first 100 days as president? And everyone said, Oh, that sounds – yeah, that’s right. Now that is, He should have been more – to have been, you know (Laughs.) Why didn’t they say more? You know what I mean?

But here’s the point: The point is, it changes the way we look at a whole array of things. And when I announced it, everyone except the vice president wondered why I had also pointed out that we had landed a rover on Mars at the same time: because this is the United States of America. America, for God’s sake. There is nothing, nothing, nothing that we cannot do when we do it together. And that’s what you show everyone.

So I came to say thank you. I really think so. I have a lot of nice notes here on science, but – (laughs) – but I came here to thank you, because you are not only – you are changing the psyche of the country. You save lives. You save lives. But you are changing the psyche of the country.

And it’s, like I said – it’s not – I don’t – I don’t think we’re chauvinistic about our country, but it’s – think about it: we’re the only country in the world to have, every time we entered a crisis we came out stronger immediately after the crisis than when we entered before the crisis. Think about it. It’s about who we are.

Closing comment: I was with Xi Jinping – China. I’ve spent more time with him, I’m told, than any world leader – because when he was vice-president, I was vice-president.

His president and mine wanted us to get to know each other because it was clear that he was going to be president. And I spent – traveled 17,000 miles with him in China, the United States, and Asia in general, and I met him, I guess, they tell me, 24, 25 hours alone, just me and an interpreter, and he and an interpreter. And, by the way, I handed in all my notes. (Laughs.) Minor point.

But kidding aside, he asked me – we were on the Tibetan plateau. He asked me and said: Can you define America for me? And I said, yes, in a nutshell. And I think so – in a nutshell: possibilities. Possibilities. This is what you believe in: possibilities, based on science and hard data.

And so I thank you not only for your intellectual skills, but also for your heart – your heart, your determination. Thanks thanks thanks.

And I shouldn’t have done that because I wanted to give in to my vice president, who is smarter than me.

THE VICE-PRESIDENT: Well, there is not much to add, Mr. President. (To laugh.)

THE CHAIRMAN: Oh, sorry.

THE VICE-PRESIDENT: No, I – but I will say that I believe that this administration, under the direction of our president, is definitely about science.

And everyone here knows, before the president was president he was dedicated to science – the Moonshot. And so – and my mother was a scientist. I grew up – the first job I had – little known fact – was cleaning pipettes in his lab. I was horrible. She fired me. (To laugh.)

And then there was this moment of global crisis. And the president takes calls with leaders around the world. We speak with people from all over the world. And they gave their centers for disease control the name of this center for disease control. They put their – their country name, and they call it CDC.

You are all a role model for the world around what can be done on the basis of the search for what will uplift and improve the human condition and life. And you do this work around the clock.

And so we are here to thank you – because it is not easy. You are making tough decisions right now, some of the toughest, but you are making those decisions based on science, hard work, and a commitment to public health. And this is where part of the nobility of your work lies.

You do this work on behalf of people you will never meet, on behalf of people who will never know your names because you care about our country and their well-being. So we’re here to thank you. Thank you.

2:29 p.m. EDT