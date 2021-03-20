UK’s biggest luxury fashion brands demand Boris Johnson Ban Fur





Eight of Britain’s top furless fashion designers – including Stella McCartney, Vivienne Westwood, Katharine Hamnett and Helen Moore – and luxury fashion department store Selfridges are calling on Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make the UK the first country in the world to ban the sale of furs. The designers recently sent a letter to Prime Minister Johnson in support of Human Society International’s Fur Free Britain campaign. “Fashion, driven by consumers and made possible by innovation, is evolving to make animal fur obsolete, as more and more luxury fashion designers and department stores are eliminating it from their collections. Our fur-free policies are informed by the beliefs and expectations of the majority of UK consumers, who reject animal fur on ethical grounds, ”the letter said. “We are proud to support the growing fur-free movement as we know the majority of UK consumers want fur-free fashion items. We salute and applaud Humane Society International’s #FurFreeBritain campaign. “ Last month, 50 British celebrities – including Queen guitarist Brian May, comedian Ricky Gervais, legendary actress Dame Judi Dench and vegan musician Leona Lewis – sent a letter to Prime Minister Johnson with the same demands and in favor of the Fur Free Britain campaign. Fur sales continue While fur farming has been illegal in the UK since 2003, the government has not implemented a ban on the sale of the material, which means the country still imports and sells fur from other countries, especially Finland, China, France and Poland, where animals are suffering. miserable lives on fur farms and across North America, where animals such as coyotes are also cruelly trapped in the wild using leg traps banned in the UK. According to Humane Society International, more than 100 million animals are killed for their fur each year worldwide, including mink, fox, raccoon dog, chinchilla and rabbit – which equates to three animals that die each year. second, just for the fur. The fall of fur farming Since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world in 2020, the COVID-19 virus has been found on more than 420 mink fur farms in 11 countries, leading to mass slaughter of mink in several countries. This shows that mink fur farms act as reservoirs for coronaviruses, incubating pathogens transmissible to humans. Humane Society International points out that this is another compelling reason to ban the breeding and sale of furs. Fur farming has been banned and / or is being phased out in Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Croatia, Macedonia, Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg , Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. More recently, the Hungarian government has banned the breeding of fur animals, including mink and fox; France has pledged to phase out mink farming by 2025; and the Irish government has pledged to introduce legislation this year. Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Poland and Ukraine are also considering banning fur farming, and in Finland, the majority coalition government party has just announced its support the ban on fur farming. In the United States, California became the first state to ban the sale of furs in 2019 following similar bans in cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Berkeley, and West Hollywood. Lawmakers in Rhode Island, Oregon, Connecticut, Hawaii, New York and Massachusetts have introduced proposals to ban fur sales, and a bill introduced in Washington state would ban the fur production. I love the herbal lifestyle as much as we do?

