Erdogan from Turkey quits European treaty on violence against women | Voice of America





ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has withdrawn Turkey from an international deal meant to protect women, the country’s official newspaper said on Saturday, despite calls from advocates who see the pact as key to fighting the rise of domestic violence. The Council of Europe agreement, forged in Istanbul, pledged to prevent, prosecute and eliminate domestic violence and promote equality. Turkey, which signed the deal in 2011, saw an increase in femicides last year. No reason was given for the pullout, but officials from Erdogan’s ruling AK party said last year that the government was considering pulling out amid a disagreement over how to reduce the growing violence in the country. towards women. “The guarantee of women’s rights is the current regulation of our statutes, mainly our Constitution. Our judicial system is dynamic and strong enough to implement new regulations when necessary,” said the Minister of Family, Labor. and Social Policy, Zehra Zumrut, on Twitter, without providing a response. reason for the move. Many conservatives in Turkey say the pact undermines family structures, encouraging violence. They are also hostile to the principle of gender equality in the Istanbul Convention and see it as a promotion of homosexuality, given its principle of non-discrimination based on sexual orientation. Critics of the pact’s withdrawal said it would put Turkey even further out of step with the values ​​of the European Union, to which it remains a candidate for membership. They argue that the agreement, and the legislation approved in its wake, must be implemented more rigorously. Other countries have decided to abandon the agreement. Poland’s highest court examined the pact after a cabinet member said Warsaw should abandon the treaty, which the nationalist government deems too liberal. Erdogan condemned violence against women, notably saying this month that his government would work to end violence against women. But critics say his government has not done enough to prevent femicides and domestic violence. Turkey does not keep official statistics on femicide. Data from the World Health Organization showed that 38% of women in Turkey experience partner violence in their lifetime, compared to around 25% in the rest of Europe. Ankara has taken steps such as tagging individuals known to use violence and creating a smartphone app for women to alert police, which has been downloaded hundreds of thousands of times. Erdogan’s move comes after he unveiled judicial reforms this month that he said would improve rights and freedoms and help meet EU standards. Turkey has been a candidate for bloc membership since 2005, but access talks have been halted due to political differences and Ankara’s human rights record.

