Biden recalls his trip with Xi Jinping after China mocked him

President Biden recalled his travels with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday after diplomats representing Xi at a summit meeting in Alaska made an anti-American rant and mocked Biden’s frequent claim of ‘approach China from a “position of strength”.

Biden did not acknowledge China’s shocking attack and instead embarked on reflections on his relationship with Xi on a trip to Atlanta.

“I was with Xi Jinping from China, I spent more time with him than any world leader because he was vice president, I was vice president. His president and mine wanted us to get to know each other because it was clear he was going to be president, ”Biden told staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I have been, traveled 17,000 miles with him in China, the United States and Asia in general, and I have met him I guess they tell me 24 to 25 hours alone, just me and an interpreter and him and an interpreter. “

He joked, “And by the way, I handed in all my notes.”

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, vice-presidents at the time, at the Beijing hotel in 2011. Lintao Zhang, File-Pool / AP

Biden concluded with a story he tells frequently: “But all kidding aside, he asked me the question directly on the Tibetan set, he asked me, he said, ‘Can you define the ‘America for me?’ I said, ‘Yeah, one word. And I think so. One word: possibilities, ”Biden said.

The president has not publicly acknowledged the withering verbal attack on his Secretary of State Tony Blinken and White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan who did not come out of talks in Anchorage in response to the harsh comments .

Leaving the White House for the trip to Georgia on Friday, Biden said he was “very proud” of Blinken.

President Xi Jinping and Vice President Joe Biden during an arrival ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base in 2015. Carolyn Kaster / AP

Chinese diplomats have publicly accused the United States of hypocrisy over human rights, democratic values ​​and cyber warfare.

On board Air Force One, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre played down the wrestling session, saying the Biden administration believed it was aimed at a domestic Chinese audience.

The United States delegation came to Anchorage determined to articulate the principles, interests and values ​​that drive our engagement with Beijing, knowing that exaggerated diplomatic presentations are often addressed to a national audience, Jean-Pierre said.

Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi said at the opening of the forum on Thursday: “The United States does not have the qualification to say that it wants to speak to China from a position of strength, hitting directly on Biden’s statements.

Xi Jinping shakes hands with Joe Biden inside the Great Hall of the People in 2013. Lintao Zhang / Getty Images

Many people in the United States actually have little faith in the democracy of the United States, added Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

We think it’s important for the United States to change its own image and stop advancing its own democracy in the rest of the world.

Yang rebuked what he described as American human rights hypocrisy and accused the United States of being a champion of cyber attacks. He cited the Black Lives Matter movement and said that “the human rights challenges the United States faces run deep.”

The US team did not appear to be prepared for the verbal assault.

Xi Jinping listens to Joe Biden during the US-China Business Roundtable at the Washington Chamber of Commerce in 2012. Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Blinken said the United States is “not perfect” but that “what we have done throughout our history is to face these challenges openly, publicly, transparently, without trying to ignore them ”.

US-China relations plunged last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then-President Donald Trump authorized sanctions against Chinese officials for eliminating political autonomy from Hong Kong and for mistreating Uyghur Muslims. He has vowed to economically decouple the United States and China in response to the deception of the first COVID-19 data.

Trump claimed during last year’s presidential campaign that China would own the United States if Biden wins, in part because of his son Hunter Bidens’ business connections in China. Last month, the first son still owned 10% of an investment fund controlled by Chinese state-owned entities. The fund was formed 12 days after Hunter Biden joined his father aboard Air Force Two for a trip in December 2013 to Beijing.

Xi Jinping shows Joe Biden a chocolate-coated macadamia nut given to him by then-governor of Hawaii, Neil Abercrombie, at the start of a meeting of Chinese and US governors in 2012. Jay L. Clendenin-Pool / Getty Imag

A 2017 email retrieved from a hard drive owned by Hunter Biden described a 10% layaway for the big guy in a potential deal involving China’s largest private energy company. That deal didn’t materialize, but Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski named Elder Biden as the “big guy.”