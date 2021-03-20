Narendra Modi under fire from British media over vaccines, Boris Johnson defends India

India’s inability to immediately deliver 5 million of the 10 million agreed doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Britain has prompted sections of the British media to personally target Prime Minister Narenda Modi while his counterpart Boris Johnson stands by. was rushing to defend India before his trip to Delhi.

The Daily mail accused Modi of breach of trust and contract in an article titled: “What else can we expect from a leader so conceited he gave his name to a vast stadium?”

The Mail highlighted the “sinister sectarian side” of Modi’s policies and noted – along with some other newspapers – that New Delhi was furious at criticism from UK MPs over the Indian government’s treatment of protesting farmers.

However, Boris, who has talks with Modi in Delhi next month, went out of his way to thank India for the help the UK had already received.

“I would like to thank the Serum Institute of India for their heroic role in producing huge quantities of vaccines, and the Indian government has not stopped any exports,” he said.

He said delays were occurring “very frequently in vaccine deployment programs” and that his government wanted to do “tremendous work” with the Serum Institute “in the weeks and months to come”.

There was a not-so-subtle hint that he might be tempted to visit the Serum Institute’s Pune factory if the 5 million exceptional doses materialized before his April 26 trip to India.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden and Health Secretary Matt Hancock have also defended India, denying that it refuses vaccine exports, praising the Serum Institute and saying there are bound to be “ups and downs”. downs ”.

The temperature The ministers said “diplomacy is more likely to produce results than a war of words.”

same The mail said: “Secret talks have been launched with India over vaccine export restrictions that threaten to slow the rollout of vaccines in the UK.”

The GuardianMattha Busby reminded readers: ‘Earlier this month, the Indian government screamed at the perceived interference in its internal politics by the UK after MPs raised questions over new farm laws controversies and the apparently undemocratic reaction of the authorities to certain protests by farmers in India. “

The mail took author and historian Mark Almond to trash India and Modi.

Almond, currently director of the Crisis Research Institute in Oxford, wrote: “India has now dealt a blow to the idea that we should all cooperate in the global fight against the virus.

“The decision to block vaccine exports by the Indian government – led by the vain Narendra Modi, who seems increasingly determined to become prime minister for life – is an act of blatant populism.

Citing Boris’ tribute to ties with India on Tuesday, Almond wrote: “Mr. Modi’s demonstration of vaccine nationalism – the country is the world’s largest vaccine producer – is a strange way to repay this friendship.

“After all, he drives a trainer and horses through a legally binding contract between AstraZeneca and the UK government on the supply of vaccines, and can only create suspicion in future negotiations.

“Mr. Modi was already upset with Britain after Labor, Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party MPs criticized his government for its treatment of Indian farmers protesting against agricultural reforms in the country.

“The protests dominated headlines and social media in India. The government’s response has been to shut down websites about the protests, arrest protesters and supporters as well as journalists, and use tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds.

“The fact that so many of the protesting farmers are from the Sikh and Muslim minorities also shows the grim sectarian side of Mr. Modi’s political agenda…. He appeals to Hindu nationalists and his policies appear determined to subordinate non-Hindu minorities who constitute a large part of the population.

“Bold tactics like those used against protesters and their supporters have become hallmarks of Mr. Modi’s style of governance, where state power is used to intimidate and stifle criticism. Since his election in 2014, the vast Indian subcontinent has increasingly become a political one-man show.

“Cricket fans will have noticed that some of the recent India-England matches took place in the newly renamed Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with a capacity of 110,000. Only the capital of North Korea has a bigger arena and even this one is not named after a living leader!

“And if Donald Trump may have written his name on his hotels and golf courses, it was before he became President of the United States….

“Thousands of spectators were able to watch the first matches against England at the Modi stadium. But the remaining matches are being played behind closed doors following a surge in Covid cases that arguably encouraged the government to block vaccine exports. “Yet the point is that Modi is democratically elected. And this is what puts Mr Johnson in such an unpleasant situation. In any choice between India and China, there is no doubt that the instinctive sympathy of the British people will be with India.

“The problem is that Mr. Modi’s vaccine nationalism will sour attitudes. If he seems too erratic a leader to rely on for our vital health service supplies, doubts about his reliability as an ally will grow.

“A safe and rapidly developing and democratic India is to be welcomed by all. But its turbulent multi-party traditions – as well as the country’s astounding global potential – are threatened by an authoritarian prime minister and despising not only the opposition, but also his friends at home and abroad.

Not all Mail readers thought the attack was fair.

One reader said, “He wants to vaccinate Indians first … Before he gives … Any prime minister would do that.”

Another argued, “India has already given over 10 million (doses) to poor countries and some South African countries as part of their charity, in addition to sales to Gulf countries and in Canada … In India, there are always thousands of 80+ waiting for their first dose! They have to prioritize now and we can’t blame them. “