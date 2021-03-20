Election Commission questions Conservative Party over makeover of Boris Johnsons 200,000 Downing Street apartment





A spokesperson for the Election Commission said it was investigating whether money related to the renovation should have been declared under the law on donations from political parties. In response, the Conservative Party said all reportable donations were properly reported according to the law. It follows the reports of the Daily mail that 60,000 of the party funds were used to help cover the 200,000 declared costs of renovating the official apartment at 11 Downing Street where Mr Johnson lives with his fiancee, Carrie Symonds. In a statement, the commission said: We are in contact with the party to determine whether any sums relating to the renovations fall under the regime regulated by the commission. If so, they should be reported in accordance with the rules specified in the law, and would then be published by the commission as part of our commitment to political finance transparency. Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week Conservative sources said that, like all parties, they had regular discussions with the commission. A party spokesperson said: All reportable donations to the Conservative Party are correctly reported to the Election Commission, published by them and are fully in accordance with the law. Gifts and benefits received in a ministerial capacity are and will continue to be reported in government transparency statements. Earlier this month, the Prime Minister’s press secretary Allegra Stratton told reporters that Conservative Party funds were not being used to pay for the renovation of the Downing Street estate.

