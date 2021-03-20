



Russia and China are reshaping Eurasia as the center of a new world order Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at the Moscow Kremlin, Russia, June 5, 2019 (Reuters) Last year, as the world emerged from the ravages of the pandemic, it saw the consolidation of a strategic alignment that made Russia and China partners in an ambitious endeavor: the overhaul of Eurasia in the heart of a new world order.

Believing that the Western powers intend to weaken Russia through regime change initiatives at its borders, President Vladimir Putin first envisioned a Eurasian Union in 2011. This was institutionalized in the Union. Eurasian economy in 2015. Besides Russia, its members are Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. and Kyrgyzstan.

In September 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping launched his Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which envisions land and sea connectivity from the Pacific to the Atlantic via transport links.

In May 2015, Putin and Xi agreed to make their two Eurasian visions complementary. A year later, the former declared his intention to establish a great Eurasian partnership in Asia and Europe.

Turkey is among the main Eurasian countries that have forged substantial ties with Russia and China. In addition to establishing a significant defense relationship through Turkey’s purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile system, the two countries are working together in Syria. And while they are on opposing sides in Libya, they also consult closely on issues relating to that country.

Turkey is also a major beneficiary of Chinese investments and an increasingly important partner in BRI and digital connectivity projects. The two countries are also discussing the possibility of linking the BRI to the Turkeys Middle Corridor initiative, which envisions road and rail connectivity with China via the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are the other nations that are becoming part of the Eurasian business. As part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is part of the BRI, energy, industrial and infrastructure projects valued at $ 60 billion are underway in Pakistan, as well as highways and energy pipelines connecting the Xinjiang.

China is also studying several BRI-related projects in Afghanistan, including transnational railways and Central Asian power lines. Beijing has reportedly made the Taliban its partner, with the promise that these investments in energy and infrastructure will help ensure peace and development in the country after the departure of US forces.

Moscow is deeply involved in the Afghan peace process, actively courting the Taliban politically. Russia and Pakistan have a common interest in peace and stability in Afghanistan, which has led to some military cooperation, including joint exercises. They have also developed substantial energy cooperation, which includes importing Russian gas and setting up submarine pipelines to transport Gulf gas.

Russia and China have also significantly expanded their presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. While the region supplies around 60 percent of the oil imported from China, what is most important is the share of the region’s exports that go there. For example, 70% of Omans annual oil exports go to China, and last year a third of Saudi oil exports went there, up from just 13% in 2014.

Between 2005 and 2020, China executed projects in the MENA region worth more than $ 200 billion, including projects worth $ 38 billion that were completed between 2013 and 2018. The China is also a major presence in the region thanks to its digital Silk Road, satellite-navigation systems and the construction of 5G networks.

Russia not only has strong energy ties with the region as a partner in OPEC + deliberations with Saudi Arabia and other oil producers, it is also an influential presence in the political landscape of the region. MENA, not only through its relations with Iran and Turkey, but because Israel and most other regional states regularly consult Russia on regional security issues.

While China has so far hesitated to get involved in political competitions in the Middle East, that could change. Successful execution of BRI projects requires a stable region, even as the constant retreat of the United States has created spaces for other powers. Talmiz Ahmad | For example, the Moscows security concept for the Gulf proposal, which was announced in June 2019, offers a useful approach to regional stability as it advocates inclusiveness and sees regional security issues as interrelated.

Russia’s Greater Eurasia Partnership, complemented by BRI projects, has already embraced several major Asian nations in alignments that provide mutual benefits.

Thus, the contours of a new Eurasian-centric world order that would be less militaristic, more weakly politically aligned and more closely linked by transnational logistical, energy, trade, investment, health and digital links are already in place. . Talmiz Ahmad is an author and former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. He holds the Ram Sathe Chair in International Studies at Symbiosis International University in Pune, India. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the editors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News

