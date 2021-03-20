Modi fights drop in freedom rankings as India faces criticism from electoral autocracy

In recent weeks, the reputation of the already besieged India has taken two more hits. Two major global organizations that assess the state of freedom and democracy in the world, Liberty house, based in Washington, and Varieties of democracy (V-Dem), based at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, has published its annual reviews. In both reports, Indias upright fell.

Until last year, Freedom House had listed India as free. In the last report, he demoted the country to partially free. The V-Dem report went even further; he ranked India as an electoral autocracy, below his assessment last year which characterized the country’s status as highly uncertain. The V-Dem rating was particularly difficult for India, as it placed the country we by with rival Pakistan and behind Bangladesh.

Reactions across India have been swift. The government and its spokespersons dismissed the criticism downright. India’s Foreign Ministry was quick to say the country did not need sermons, especially from those who could not fully understand their basics. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, went to television to call the hearings hypocritical because you have a set of self-proclaimed guardians of the world who find it hard to understand that someone in India is not looking for their approval, is not willing to play the game they want to be played.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government have been here before; since his election he has been criticized for his record on human rights and democracy. In the past, her team has simply condemned and harassed those who criticize her. In September 2020, New Delhi urged the non-governmental human rights organization, Amnesty International, to closing its operations in India. Amnesty International had drawn Modis’ ire for his critical stance against the government’s harsh crackdown in the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir. He had also questioned the violent behavior of the New Delhi police during riots in the capital of nations in February 2020.

And it is not only Amnesty International that has drawn the ire of governments. New Delhi has also reacted strongly to the decision of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to appeal to the Indian Supreme Court for question the relevance of the controversial Modis citizenship modification law. The law, which was passed in December 2019, grants preferential treatment to Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Zoroastrian migrants, including Muslims, if they wish to obtain Indian citizenship. The government argued, quite predictably, that the issue was entirely an internal matter and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees had no legal status in the matter.

The vigorous reaction of governments to the last two ratings is hardly surprising. What was new, however, was that even before the reports were released, New Delhi had already considered a strategy to fend off possible criticism of its record. To this end, efforts had been underway since last November to orchestrate a native effort assess the state of freedom and democracy in the world. The idea was for India to create two indices: one to assess the state of democracy in the world and the other to access world press freedom. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, these tasks would be entrusted to an independent Indian think tank. It remains to be seen whether the government will actually follow through, but it looks like New Delhi is already ask his diplomatic missions providing information to major non-governmental organizations dealing with global human rights issues.

As the government has set about creating its own alternative facts, the response from Indian academics and members of the country’s civil society has been more varied, as evidenced by two prominent writers, Indian political scientist Suhas Palshikar and turned pollster. politician and social activist Yogendra Yadav.

Palshikar, writing in The Indian Express, admitted that it was possible to criticize the methods used by the two organizations but that the rejection [the reports] since hypocrisy is not just gross, it characterizes the avoidance syndrome. Specifically, he called on Indian ideologues to promote a form of nativism in their arguments that democracy is a Western import and that India should instead look to indigenous political and cultural traditions to find mechanisms of governance.

Yadav, took a somewhat more critical view of the two evaluations in The imprint. With a few deft rhetorical potters, he reminded his readers that the United States has, on numerous occasions, supported dictatorial regimes around the world. Sally ignored the obvious: None of the organizations that published these reports have any affiliation with the US government. That said, he criticized New Delhis’ own response, particularly his calls for India to still hold elections. The whole point of calling India an electoral autocracy is this: the elections are conducted more or less fairly, but the country is undemocratic between elections, he wrote. Yadav went on to point out how the press has been threatened, judicial independence gradually eroded, political dissidents hunted down and minorities marginalized.

Whatever internal and external criticism New Delhi faces, there is little reason to believe it will change its ways. As his spokespersons and his efforts to create his own ranking demonstrate, Modi is more prone to corraling the wagons against what he sees as an orchestrated assault. However, this strategy will do little or nothing to change a simple reality: the global scrutiny and criticism of India’s failing democratic stance is unlikely to abate unless India’s practices change. improve. The latest rankings are just two salvos in a long war if Indian democracy continues its descent.