Turkey withdraws from landmark treaty protecting women from violence





Turkey withdrew from the world’s first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women by presidential decree, in the Conservatives’ latest victory in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party. The 2011 Istanbul Convention, signed by 45 countries and the European Union, obliges governments to pass legislation punishing domestic violence and similar abuses as well as marital rape and female genital mutilation. Conservatives had argued that the charter harmed family unity, encouraged divorce and that its references to equality were used by the LGBT community to gain greater acceptance in society. The publication of the decree in the official gazette early Saturday sparked anger from rights groups and calls for protests in Istanbul. Gokce Gokcen, vice-chairman of the main opposition party CHP, said abandoning the treaty meant “keeping women second-class citizens and letting them be killed.” “Despite you and your evil, we will stay alive and bring the convention back,” she said on Twitter. Turkey had debated a possible departure after an official in Erdogan’s party raised the question of abandoning the treaty last year. Since then, women have taken to the streets of cities across the country to demand that the government respect the convention. Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zumrut Selcuk told the state-run Anadolu news agency that Turkey’s constitution and domestic regulations would rather “guarantee women’s rights”. “We will continue our fight against violence with the principle of zero tolerance,” she said on Saturday. – ‘Collective combat’ – Domestic violence and femicide remain a serious problem in Turkey. A man was arrested in the north of the country on Sunday after a social media video of him allegedly beating his ex-wife on a street sparked outrage. Last year, 300 women were murdered according to the rights group We Will Stop Femicide Platform. The story continues The platform called for a “collective fight against those who abandoned the Istanbul convention,” in a message on Twitter. “The Istanbul convention was not signed under your orders and it will not leave our lives under your orders,” tweeted its secretary general Fidan Ataselim. She called on women to demonstrate on Saturday in Kadikoy, on the Asian side of Istanbul. “Withdraw the ruling, implement the convention,” she tweeted. Kerem Altiparmak, scholar and human rights lawyer, compared the government’s teardown of the convention to the 1980 military coup. “What has been abolished tonight is not only the Istanbul Convention, but the will and legislative power of parliament,” he commented. Rights groups accuse Erdogan of leading predominantly Muslim but officially secular Turkey down an increasingly socially conservative path during his 18 years in power. After a spectacular pride march in Istanbul drew 100,000 people in 2014, the government responded by banning future events in the city, citing security concerns. And in January, Turkish police arrested four people after artwork depicting Islam’s holiest site considered offensive by Ankara was hung at an Istanbul university at the center of recent protests. uniform

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos