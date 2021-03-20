Prime Minister Modi meets with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, tweets to say ‘committed to our strategic partnership’





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday. Lloyd makes three-day visit to India, the first by a senior minister under President Joe Bidens, to further strengthen bilateral defense and security ties amid growing China’s military assertiveness in the region indo-pacific. Pleasure to meet US @SecDef Lloyd Austin today. I conveyed my best wishes to @POTUS @JoeBiden. India and the United States are committed to our strategic partnership which is a force for global good, Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter. Austin is traveling to Asian countries to strengthen military cooperation with American allies and foster credible deterrence against China, he said earlier. Before India, the US Secretary of Defense visited Japan and South Korea. His first trip abroad after taking office in Indo-Pacific points reflects the importance of the Biden administration according to the region. The Prime Minister outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries and underlined the important role of bilateral defense cooperation in Indo-American relations. He asked Secretary Austin to send his best wishes to President Biden, Modis’s office said in a statement. During the meeting, Austin reiterated the US government’s continued commitment to strengthen bilateral defense relations between the two countries, the statement added. The US secretary also expressed the strong desire of the United States to further strengthen the strategic partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Shortly after landing, Austin tweeted that he was thrilled to be in India. Glad to be here in India. The scale of cooperation between our two countries reflects the importance of our major defense partnership, as we work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region, he said. he posted on the microblogging site. Glad to be here in India. The breadth of cooperation between our two nations reflects the importance of our major defense partnership, as we work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region. pic.twitter.com/0wA88ERrDn – Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) March 19, 2021 The US official was received at Palam airport by senior Indian military officials and US embassy diplomats. During Austin’s visit, the two sides will discuss India’s plan to purchase armed drones from the United States as well as a large order of more than 150 fighter jets for the US Army. air and navy to close the gap with China, the PTI news agency reported citing people. familiar with the subject.







