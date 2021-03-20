Donald Trump’s seaside resort in Mar-a-Lago partially closed by the Covid-19 epidemic | Donald trump





Donald Trumps Palm Beach Club, Mar-a-Lago, has been partially closed due to a Covid outbreak.

Several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call Friday about the shutdown, have confirmed the partial shutdown to The Associated Press.

A source close to the club’s operations said some workers had been quarantined as a precaution and a section of the club was closed for a short time, according to Reuters.

A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.

A person familiar with the club’s operations said, out of caution, the club partially closed a section for a short time and quarantined some of its employees. People spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation by name.

The extent of the outbreak, which parts of the club closed or how it affected the former first family was not immediately clear.

The former president moved to Mar-a-Lago after leaving Washington in January, and has spent the weeks since lying down, playing golf, dining with friends, meeting with Republican Party leaders and plan his political future as he plans to run again in 2024.

Representatives for Trumps did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump was hospitalized with Covid last fall and has since been vaccinated against the virus. His wife, Melania and son Barron have also tested positive.

Mar-a-Lago was the site of his first known exhibition over a year ago. A senior Brazilian official tested positive last year after spending time at the club, where he posed for a photo next to Trump and attended a family birthday party.

Trump’s White House has been hit by several subsequent outbreaks after flouting virus precautions by resisting wearing masks and continuing to host big events.

