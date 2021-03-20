Political briefing: PM calls secrecy of two Michaels trials against China completely unacceptable

Hello,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounces the lack of transparency around legal proceedings in China involving Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig as being totally unacceptable.

Mr Spavor was the subject of a secret hearing on Friday. Mr Kovrigs’ hearing will take place on Monday. The two Canadians, detained since 2018, have been charged with espionage.

Their arbitrary detention is totally unacceptable, as is the lack of transparency around these legal proceedings, Trudeau said at a press conference in Ottawa.

Trudeau said he was encouraged and touched to see diplomats from various countries, including the United States, attend the Friday hearing in the Chinese city of Dandong in solidarity with the two detained Canadians and the principles justice in the world.

China needs to understand that its approach to coercive diplomacy is not working and that it will not be welcomed by other countries, not just Canada.

Trudeau said he was very confident the issue of captive Canadians will be raised by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in ongoing discussions with Chinese officials in Alaska.

The two Canadians were seized in China by security officers on December 10, 2018, days after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested at the Vancouver airport. She is wanted in the United States for fraud related to US sanctions against Iran.

Conservative Party foreign affairs spokesman Michael Chong said he was unconvinced that Mr Spavor had received a fair trial. We continue to call on the Trudeau Liberals to work with these allies and other like-minded partners to address the threat posed by the Chinese Communist regime and prevent Beijing from intimidating smaller countries like Australia or Canada. , he said in a released statement. Friday.

TRENDS TODAY

A Chinese court conducted a secret trial for Canadian Michael Spavor on Friday in two hours, a court hearing on charges carrying life imprisonment that ended at lunchtime. It was concluded without a verdict or conviction being delivered, which in the Chinese system can be delayed for several years. Chinese authorities have not released any evidence against Mr. Spavor or Michael Kovrig, the other Canadians seized by security officers on December 10, 2018.

The Chinese Ambassador to Canada has written a column, available here, on how strengthening Canada-China relations can benefit both countries economically.

Global consulting giant McKinsey and Co. is refusing to provide a Canadian parliamentary committee with lists of Chinese state-owned enterprises for which Dominic Barton, sent from Canada to Beijing, worked during the nine years he led the company.

Gary Walbourne said he disagreed with Defense Secretary Harjit Sajjans’ assertion that the former military ombudsman could have taken stronger action when he received an informal complaint for Alleged sexual misconduct against now retired Chief of Defense Staff Jonathan Vance in 2018.

Federal Conservatives say they are cash rich and ready to take on the Liberals in an election, but a senior party official warned that money alone would not be enough to secure the government.

From CBC: Friends and family of women killed in school in 1989 Polytechnique massacre says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will no longer welcome at events to commemorate the victims, unless he substantially changes his gun control bill. Asked about it at the Friday press conference in Ottawa, Trudeau thanked the survivors of the Polytechnique massacre and all those pushing for greater gun control. He said the bill was based on a comprehensive study. We are convinced that our approach is the right one, but we are always open to listening to testimonials that may suggest possible improvements.

OTTAWA ROUNDUP

The longest-serving mayor of Vancouvers, a key ally in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has secured married in the nuptials which interested Vogue magazine.

Annamie Paul speaks to Times of Israel about anti-Semitism she faced while seeking leadership from the Green Party of Canada.

FIRST MINISTERS DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the COVID-19 situation and holds a press conference. Mr. Trudeau also does interviews with a radio station in Oshawa, Ontario and a radio station in Saint-Jrme, Quebec, north of Montreal.

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTERS DAY

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland takes part in virtual meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors; is also organizing an appeal with provincial and territorial finance ministers.

NOTICE

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the cruel lesson that China Xi Jinping sends on imprisoned Canadians: Xi is trying to see what concessions the United States is prepared to offer, Saint-Jacques said. He added that Western countries are so badly in need of the Chinese economic market that they will make concessions.

Shachi Kurl (The Ottawa Citizen) on the role of Canadian antipathy towards China in obtaining the release of the two Michaels: Anger. Barely concealed, seething hostility. As the trials of Michaels Spavor and Kovrig begin in China, the state that extrajudicially abducted these two Canadians more than 800 days ago, these are the emotions Canadians feel about the Beijing regime. Recent Angus Reid Institute survey shows people signaling to their government in Ottawa that it is time to draw a harder line. In four years, China’s favorable opinions have dropped from 48% to 14%. Only one in ten wants to strengthen their trade ties with this country.

Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on the implications of Jason Kenneys’ unpopularity: The Prime Minister has become the one thing no leader wants to be: an albatross. He may not yet be the stink of Peter MacKays’ imagination, but there is no doubt that he and his leadership style has become a problem.

Tom mulcair (Macleans) on the likely dynamics of the election, Justin Trudeau is eager to call: Somewhere, the keeper of the Big Red Playbook flips through the chapters dealing with the Canadian general elections of 1972 and 1974. In 72, Trudeau Pre lost his majority after just one term. The flamboyant object of Trudeaumania had received a lesson in humility. He befriended the NDP David Lewiss to rule for a while, then opened fire on them by calling a general election for the summer of 1974. The rest is history and Trudeau will rule (almost ) continuously until the 1980s. Trudeau Jr. was eager to try his hand and didn’t seem to care about any opponents.

Doug Saunders (The Globe and Mail) on how the WE scandal was slow to come: In fact, it has been a scandal for 25 years. While the merits of the specific charges remain to be verified, the factors behind them have been made possible by a series of changes to the laws that govern this line in your tax return.

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on how a wave of migrants could end President Joe Bidens’ political honeymoon: How Biden is handling the outbreak, which is expected to accelerate in the coming months, may well determine the course of his presidency. His hopes of reaching a bipartisan deal on immigration reform were still slim. He will now have the chance to keep a lid on the jar.

