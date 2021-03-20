Modi critic resigns from Indian university post sparks uproar | India

One of India’s most prominent public intellectuals, known for his harsh criticism of the Narendra Modis government, has resigned his post at a prestigious university, fueling a debate over academic freedoms and what Modis critics say is a shrinking space of dissent.

Pratap Bhanu Mehta resigned from his post as professor of political science at Ashoka University on Monday, writing in his resignation letter that my association with the university can be seen as a political responsibility.

Ashoka is an elite liberal arts university in Haryana State, which surrounds Delhi on three sides and is run at the state level by the Hindu Nationalist Party Modis Bharatiya Janata (BJP).

Established seven years ago, Ashoka has attracted prestigious names such as Mehta, who for a time served as vice-chancellor.

On Wednesday, another professor resigned in solidarity with Mehta. Arvind Subramanian, economist and former chief economic adviser to Modi, wrote in his resignation letter that he was devastated by Mehtas’ departure. That even Ashoka, with her private status and private capital backing, can no longer provide a space for academic expression and freedom is worrying, Subramanian wrote.

Arvind Subramanian also resigned from a post at Ashoka University Photograph: Anindito Mukherjee / Reuters

In recent months, academics, journalists, activists and even comedians have been accused of sedition for opposing government policies, whether at protests, on social media or in writing.

The BJP-led state government of Uttarakhand last month announced that people who criticize the government on social media could be disqualified from a government job, grant or contract. , bank loans and even a passport.

Several judges have expressed dismay in recent weeks, arguing that dissent and criticism of the state or ruling party cannot be confused with sedition.

This month, a US-based think tank downgraded India’s democracy rating from free to partially free, sparking anger from the government, which rejected the rating and said it did not need approval of foreign organizations.

A statement from the university’s student body on Thursday asked Mehta to be offered her post. We strongly condemn the conditions that led to these resignations and the university’s lack of transparency, the statement said.

With the campus in turmoil, a rumor is circulating that other faculty members may resign. Another is that the founders of the university, surprised by outrage, may try to persuade Mehta to change her mind.

A student protest in support of Mehta at Ashoka University on Thursday. Photograph: Handout

Amitabh Mattoo, professor at JNU, a public university in Delhi, said: JNU is full of vehement criticism of the government and its ideology, but no one felt the need to step down, but the founders of Ashokas did not have it. courage to fight against the pressure.

Another public scholar, Ramachandra Guha, tweeted: During her journey so far, Ashoka University has shown great promise. They may have ruined it all by the weakness of their administrators, who chose to crawl when asked to bend over.

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr, political analyst, said it seemed unlikely that the university would want to get rid of Mehta because of his contempt for the government, as expressed in his regular column on the Indian Express.

I doubt their reasons are as crass as this, but it may be possible that somewhere along the line they sensed his language had become intemperate, Rao said. He attacked the government because of the farmers’ protests and warned that democracy was in danger under Modi.