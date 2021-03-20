Protesters Organize Tractor Rally Against Imran Khan Regime, Here’s Why





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Highlights Protesting farmers stopped at various times during the rally to chant slogans as many of them also held signs against Imran Khan’s government.

Karachi: A farmers’ union organized a tractor rally in Multan, Pakistan on Friday to protest rising prices for essential commodities ranging from agricultural products to fuel. Restless farmers have also threatened to hold a dharna on March 31 if their demands are not met.

According to reports, Kisan Ittehad has taken to the streets in his tractors to protest against the increase in electricity, fertilizers, agricultural products and diesel. They stopped at various times during the rally to chant slogans while many of them also held signs.

Protesters claim Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government headed by Imran Khan bought agricultural products at very low prices, so much so that farmers failed to even break even.

Despite the losses, farmers are forced to pay very high prices for diesel, electricity and fertilizers. One of the farmers said: “Everything is so expensive that the farming community is on the verge of collapse”.

Farmers have asked for an exemption from electricity bills for the operation of the tube wells as well as a subsidy on electricity, fertilizers and diesel.

Saudi Arabia bans men from marrying Pakistani women: report

Saudi Arabia has banned its men from marrying women from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Chad and Myanmar, Dawn reported citing a report in Saudi media.

According to unofficial figures, around 500,000 women from these four countries currently reside in the kingdom.

Saudi men who wish to marry foreigners now face stricter regulations, a report from the Mecca daily said citing Mecca Police Director General Assaf Al-Qurashi.

The move is intended to discourage Saudi men from marrying foreigners and additional formalities have been imposed before issuing permission to marry foreigners, Dawn reported.

Those who wish to marry foreign women must first obtain the consent of the government and submit their marriage proposals through official channels, Qurashi said.

Qurashi said divorced men would not be allowed to apply within six months of their divorce.

