Jokowi pays attention to ITE article 27 which eats a lot of victims





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MDsaid President JokoWidodo (Jokowi) pay attention to article 27 of the Law on Information and Electronic Transactions (ITE) which have so far claimed many victims. Mahfudk addressed the law review speech again if it was deemed necessary for there to be no rubber article. “We have already noted that this problem has also become the President’s attention. Many people have fallen victim to Article 27. Therefore, in the long-term settlement, the president ordered a review if necessary so that there are no rubber articles, “Mahfud told Kelapa Gading, Jakarta. North, Saturday (20/3).

Article 27, paragraph 1, reads as follows: Anyone who knowingly and without rights distributes and / or transmits and / or makes accessible electronic information and / or electronic documents the content of which violates decency. While paragraph 2 sets out the same prohibition for gambling fees, article 3 for charges of defamation and / or defamation

bon and section 4 for the content of violence and / or threats. Jokowi said Mahfud never turned a blind eye to the many innocent people who were entangled in this rubberized section of the ITE law. Short-term solutions are often taken by the president, one of them being to grant amnesty to accused victims of the ITE law. “In the short term, the president has often given forgiveness, like Baiq Nuril, etc.,” he said. Because he said, even though Jokowi as president is the head of state, if it is related to the law, he does not have the power to decide cases. Full authority rests with the panel of judges. “The president said it was wrong, but the president couldn’t say it was wrong, the court had to decide,” he said. Former Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights (Wamenkumham) Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej admitted that there were a number of articles in Law (UU) number 19 of 2016 regarding information and electronic transactions (ITE) which have given rise to multiple interpretations. This was conveyed by Eddy, the close salute to Edward, in an open discussion titled “ The ITE Law: Insult / Defamation Under Penal Code, ITE Law, Looking Forward to the Ius Constituendum and the Ius Constitutum ”, at the Tentrem hotel, Yogyakarta, Thursday (18/3). “Articles 27, 28 and 29 do not meet one of the main requirements of the principle of legality which reads No crime, no punishment without a law firm“Eddy said. President Joko Widodo said the ITE law will be revised if it is found not to convey a sense of justice. “If the ITE law cannot bring a sense of justice, I will ask the DPR to jointly revise the ITE law,” Jokowi said while giving instructions at the TNI-Polri leadership meeting at the Jakarta State Palace. , Monday (15/2) then. However, recently the revision of the ITE law was not included in the priority national legislation program 2021 (Prolegnas) on the grounds that it still absorbs the aspirations of the people. (tst / on)



