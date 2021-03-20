PML-N flays government over inflation and unemployment – Newspaper





PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz criticized Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf for rising inflation and unemployment, and called on people to support opposition parties to rid the country of rulers incompetent at the earliest.

Addressing a ceremony on the fifth anniversary of the death of former MPA Arbab Akbar Hayat here on Friday, PML-N provincial chairman Amir Muqam said the PTI leadership had made big statements about changing the plight of the poor, but failed to launch mega-development. scheme.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was inaugurating old projects that had been approved under the previous PML-N government, adding that the PTI had long been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but brought no relief to the poor. Installing PTI plates over old schematics is no service to the nation, he said.

Muqam insisted the prime minister was expert in turning around and using derogatory language against the leaders of rival parties in order to distract public attention from the weaknesses of his government. Imran Khan, being the prime minister, seems to ignore his official duties, otherwise he will never have wasted his time criticizing the opposition, he observed.

Muqam said the government did not have a concrete plan to control inflation, as the prices of all essentials were rising every day.

The Pakistani Democratic Movement’s oppositions would eventually emerge successfully in its struggle to rid the country of what it said about the failed government, he promised.

Party MPAs Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, Ikhtiar Wali Khan and other board members also addressed the rally and paid tribute to Arbab Akbar for his service to the development of his constituency.

Posted in Dawn on March 20, 2021

