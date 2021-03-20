Trump-trolled Ohio governor says he would accept his approval





Columbus, Ohio –

Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, harassed by former President Donald Trump for recognizing the legitimacy of President Joe Bidens’ election, said on Friday he accepts Trump’s endorsement for his second run for office of governor.

Well, sure, DeWine said when asked about the possibility during a forum at the City Club of Cleveland.

The endorsements are great, but ultimately people decide who they want to be their governor or senator, DeWine said. I’m not sure the endorsements play such an important role.

When asked if he maintains that position in light of the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6 by a crowd of Trump supporters, DeWine called it a horrible and horrible day, especially for someone. one like him who served 20 years on Capitol Hill as a member of Congress. and senator.

Trump should have done more, DeWine said.

DeWine has long avoided criticism of Trump, frequently saying it’s important for Ohio to have a good relationship with the White House. An exception came the day after the breach, when DeWine said Trump spilled gas on the fire before the siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump returned DeWine’s long-standing loyalty by hinting in a tweet last year that DeWine needed a primary opponent by 2022.

The tweet came a day after DeWine said on CNN that Trump should start a transition to Biden.

DeWine isn’t the only one to harshly criticize Trump over the assault on Capitol Hill and then turn around and support him.

The party candidate? Absolutely, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on February 25 when asked if he would back Trump if he got the Republican nomination in 2024.

Shortly after voting to acquit Trump in his second impeachment trial, McConnell denounced Trump, calling him morally responsible for the attack on the U.S. Capitol. In turn, Trump called McConnell an austere, sullen, and smileless political hack.

Also on Friday, DeWine defended Republican Ohio Congressman Anthony Gonzalez’s decision to vote for Trump’s impeachment. Many conservative Republicans have called on Gonzalez to step down.

He was voting his conscience. He made that call. It was his decision, DeWine said. I think he was a good congressman. He shouldn’t resign.

