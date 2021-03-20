Belarus hails China’s efforts to resume growth amid pandemic

MINSK, March 19 (BelTA) In the extreme conditions of 2020, China successfully met the challenges and confidently reached the path of restoration and recovery. It has become the only great power whose economy has maintained a positive dynamic. Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov made the statement at the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition, which opened in Minsk on March 19 to highlight China’s achievements in alleviating poverty. , BelTA learned.

Nikolai Snopkov said: 2020 has been full of challenges for every country: pandemic, natural calamities, economic crisis, disruption of international supply chains, border closures and lockdown. In these extreme conditions, China has succeeded in meeting the challenges and confidently reaching a recovery trajectory. China has become the only one of the largest economies in the world to ensure a positive dynamic of economic growth (GDP growth of 3.2%). We admire the wisdom, unity, diligence and discipline of the Chinese people.

The official pointed out that Chinese President Xi Jinping has set himself the goal of overcoming absolute poverty. China has completely eradicated poverty in 2020. There is no doubt that the role of the Chinese Communist Party led by Xi Jinping is important there. China’s experience in poverty reduction is valuable not only nationally but also internationally. According to the World Bank, China accounts for three quarters of global poverty reduction, said Nikolai Snopkov. Two weeks ago, at the opening ceremony of the fourth session of the National People’s Congress, Premier Li Keqiang presented a report on the government’s work. The main priorities of this work include efforts to secure employment for the population. Employment underpins economic growth and determines the quality growth of the prosperity of the population in addition to the development of education, health care and innovations. China confidently achieves the goals of building a middle-income society.

Presented by the Chinese Embassy, ​​the photo exhibition reflects the story of China’s successes in the fight against poverty. A documentary was also screened during the event. He focused on the complex fight against poverty in China and the country’s great achievements in this direction.