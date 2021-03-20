FM India-Pak meet on the sidelines of the “ Heart of Asia ” conference in Tajikistan on March 30





Indian Foreign Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi are likely to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Heart of Asia conference, the sources say. They will attend the 9th Ministerial Conference on March 30 in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. After several years, the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan will be seen under one roof.

As they attend the March 30 meeting, Islamabad is trying to push for the meeting between the two ministers, development is coming from the Pakistani side – through their prime minister Imran Khan and army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. During the Islamabad security dialogue on Thursday, the Pakistani army chief said: “We believe it is time to bury the past and move forward.” Earlier, at the same platform, Imran Khan spoke of trade in the region can only prosper if India takes the first step.

Earlier in the week, India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla also called for neighborly relations with Pakistan. He said India wants good neighborly relations with Pakistan and is committed to resolving issues, if necessary, bilaterally and peacefully. He added that any meaningful dialogue can only take place in a favorable atmosphere and that it is up to Pakistan to create such an atmosphere.

‘Heart of Asia’

The conference was launched on November 2, 2011 in Turkey and has 15 countries participating. It is a ten-year-old regional initiative on security and cooperation for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. Most of the countries are neighbors of Afghanistan and countries in West Asia like Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. India hosted the same meeting in 2016 in Amritsar.

Bury the past and move forward: Bajwa

On March 19, Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on India to “ bury the past and move on ” as peace between the two neighbors would help “ liberate ” the potential of South and Central Asia. – During the dialogue on the security of Islamabad, General Bajwa also declared that the potential for regional peace and development had remained hostage to the centuries-old disputes between the two “nuclear-weapon neighbors”. Bajwa, however, added that the burden of creating an “enabling environment” fell on India and noted the role played by the United States in resolving regional conflicts.

“We believe it is time to bury the past and move forward,” he said, adding that the responsibility for meaningful dialogue lay with India, “Bajwa said.

