Comment of the Supervisory Board on the suspension of Donald Trump by Facebook





I have submitted the following public comment to the Supervisory Board regarding its review of Facebook’s decision to indefinitely suspend President Donald Trump.

Public comment 2021-001-FB-FBR

Will Duffield, Policy Analyst, Cato Institute

This public comment addresses the flaws in Facebook’s initial justification for its suspension of President Trump and examines how the current broad application of the notoriety principle to politicians undermines the legitimacy of Facebook’s community standards.

Facebook was amply correct in suspending President Trump after the Capitol riot under its ban on incitement to violence. The rioters said their actions were justified by claims that the election results were illegitimate, the product of an elite plot to deny President Trump a second term. President Trump continued to endorse allegations of stolen elections while condemning the violence at the time. Given the demonstrated ability of these assertions to inspire violence (indeed, how else to respond to the usurpation of democracy), Trumps’ persistence in echoing them as president would have justified his suspension under policies. against speeches inciting violence.

While Facebook’s incitement policy is tightly tailored to calls for violence, when Facebook extended its electoral integrity measures in the weeks following the riot, it did so to end disinformation and content likely to incite further violence. While the new bans to stop content theft were justified by Facebook’s policy against Coordinated Harm, these restrictions limited a particular type of claim that Bidens’ election was illegitimate, on the grounds that it could incite to further violence. A similar judgment on the likely effects of election allegations stolen by President Trump therefore seems better justified by Facebook’s ban on inciting violence.

Instead, Facebook relied on its Dangerous People and Organizations policy to justify Trump’s indefinite suspension. While the Capitol Riot fits Facebook’s definition of a violent event, posts from the presidents did not explicitly praise the riot or the rioters. Basically, any continuing risk associated with Trumps’ Facebook account was rooted in his claim that his loss in the 2020 election was illegitimate. It was this claim, and not the alleged praise or support for the widely condemned riot, that risked prompting further attempts to prevent President-elect Biden from taking office.

Does that mean Facebook should maintain Trumps’ suspension, or make it permanent, now that he’s stepped down? The status of president matters. Speeches by presidents have unique authority and public statements can be made in conjunction with official orders. After January 6, with Donald Trump still in the Oval Office, many feared he would use social media to stage an extralegal attempt to remain president. Now that he has stepped down and Joe Biden is president, that possibility has been ruled out. While Donald Trump still maintains a prominent position in Republican politics and in the minds of his constituents, he lacks the capacity to credibly run for president.

Thus, if Facebook’s requirement and ban on speech inciting violence could have justified the initial ban, its maintenance would be more punitive than preventive. Given that Facebook did not previously ban rigged or stolen election claims as incitement to hatred, it would appear procedurally insufficient to make Trump’s current suspension permanent. That’s not to say Donald Trump hasn’t broken Facebook’s rules. He did it, on several occasions. However, Facebook has long tolerated its violations as part of its brand awareness policy.

Since 2016, Facebook has allowed content that it subjectively deems worthy of interest to remain on the platform, even if it would otherwise violate Facebook’s rules. There are cases where this policy makes a lot of sense. Images like Napalm Girl, a photo of a naked and burnt child from the Vietnam War, are moving illustrations of the horrors of war precisely because of their ominous content. However, when this policy is applied to violent speeches by public figures or elected officials, it amounts to making some users more equal than others. In a 2019 newsroom article, Facebook VP of Global Affairs Nick Clegg writes, we generally allow [politicians speech] on the platform even if it would otherwise violate our normal content rules. If the speaker status as a government official or a celebrity makes every word he says worthy of note, the notoriety exception serves as a formalization for Donald Trumps who claims that when you’re a star, he lets you do it. It is important that public access to information does not become a fig leaf for power.

Indeed, the fact that this privilege has been weighed against the risk of inciting provocation provides more reason to view President Trump’s initial suspension by Facebook as an attempt to prevent incitement to further violence. . In the 2019 post, Clegg states that content that may incite violence, for example, can pose a security risk that outweighs the public interest value.

However, this two-tiered system creates issues that aren’t easily resolved by sudden suspensions down the line, especially when those issues stem from deeply held beliefs cultivated over months or years. Allowing a subset of Facebook users to consistently ignore Facebook rules undermines the legitimacy of the rules. While violation of Facebook’s rules by private users with little followed can result in harm, violations by public figures with high followings are likely to result in greater harm. Subjectively violating rules are incredibly difficult to justify.

Moreover, while there is a public interest in hearing what our elected officials have to say, this interest does not extend to granting politicians greater rights of expression than others vis-à-vis politicians. Facebook rules. The Senate has sanctioned messy language in debates since the founding of the Americas. As long as the rules are applied fairly, limiting the type of language politicians can use on Facebook doesn’t hurt the public interest. Unfortunately, the current subjectively applied media value exception fails to establish that any set of rules is uniformly applied to politicians or heads of state. A content-based rather than speaker-based brand awareness model would improve this situation. A more explicit section to determine the notoriety of the press would improve it further.

Finally, Facebook and the Supervisory Board must avoid adopting the mistaken belief that the world can or should be controlled by moderation of content. While the intent behind these efforts is noble, in attempting to ameliorate the state’s failures to physically secure the Capitol, the moderators adopted obligations that required traditionally unacceptable compromises between security and voice. While the state cannot respond to the burgeoning insurgency by banning provocative speeches, mass rallies, travel, hotel reservations, and gun advertising, the moderators of many of the major social media platforms did.

It is one thing to try to prevent the misuse of a social media platform. It’s another to try to avoid real-world harm by denying access to a social media platform. To the extent that the platforms or their supervisors attempt to do so, they will adopt unrealistic functions that mask unpleasant compromises.

