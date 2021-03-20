China cracked down on use of Tesla vehicles, citing privacy concerns





China bans its military and government personnel from using Tesla vehicles, citing a potential security risk posed by data collection from electric automakers, The Wall Street Journal reports. People who work for the military, state-owned enterprises in sensitive industries and other government agencies will be prohibited from driving a Tesla, the Newspaper said, citing sources with knowledge of the crackdown. The move came after a security review flagged the ability of Teslas outdoor cameras to consistently record footage. The Chinese government is concerned that these images could be returned to the United States. Teslas outdoor cameras have been cited in a security review Tesla is the latest company to be caught in the simmering U.S.-China trade feud, as the two countries met this week to resume trade negotiations. Despite the country’s adoption of Tesla and its electric vehicle manufacturing, Chinese President Xi Jinping has sought to keep his country away from foreign technology in the interest of promoting domestic businesses. The move against Tesla appears to reflect U.S. restrictions on Chinese companies, including smartphone maker Huawei, which it sees as a potential security risk. It could also complicate Teslas’ growth in China, given how government decisions tend to resonate in other industries. Tesla enjoyed its first profitable year in 2020, thanks in large part to the company’s popularity in the country. China is the world’s largest electric vehicle market, and Tesla is the top seller of electric vehicles. Producing cars in China has long been a goal of Teslas. The company first confirmed that it was in talks with the Chinese government to open a factory there in the summer of 2017. China has even relaxed its rules on foreign manufacturers to give Tesla more leeway. Other big manufacturers, like GM and Ford, already produce cars in China under joint venture rules. A Tesla spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment (the company recently disbanded its media relations office), although Tesla referred the Newspaper to a previous statement he made regarding his data collection. Teslas’s privacy policy complies with Chinese laws and regulations, the company said. Tesla attaches great importance to protecting the privacy of users. He also said on-board cameras were not turned on for all Tesla vehicles in China.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos