Shahid Khaqan Abbasi invites PTI leader Karachi to join PML-N





The combo shows archive photos of Haji Muzaffar Ali Shujra and former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.The invitation was given to the PTI leader during the PML-N election campaign for the by-elections of NA 249 by senior party leaders Muzaffar Ali Shujra is a senior politician from Karachi who joined the ruling PTI in 2018.

KARACHI: The PML-N invited PTI leader Haji Muzaffar Ali Shujra from Karachi to join its ranks in a meeting, Geo News reported on Saturday.

A delegation of senior PML-N leaders including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-minister Miftah Ismail and others met with Shujra and offered to join the party, sources familiar with the development said. .

Muzaffar Ali Shujra is a senior politician from Karachi who joined the ruling PTI in 2018.

Read more: PTI lawmaker Malik Shehzad Awan resigns after being dismissed from the NA-249 ticket

“I am impressed by Imran Khan’s long struggle against corruption,” he said, announcing his decision to transfer his loyalty to the Imran Khan party.

Shujra had served as a chapter of PPP Karachi and was a minister in the Sindh cabinet from 2003 to 2018.

Abbasi was in Karachi to inaugurate the party’s electoral office for the NA 249 by-ballots in Karachi, from which Miftah Ismail is vying for the PML-N ticket.

PTI MPA announces leaving assembly

Meanwhile, the PTI suffered a setback on Friday when its lawmaker Malik Shehzad Awan submitted his resignation after the party snubbed him by awarding him the ticket to constituency NA-249.

Awan, a PTI legislator in the Sindh 116 PS Assembly, resigned after submitting his resignation to opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

He said Amjad Khan Afridi, the ruling party’s candidate for NA-249, who fell vacant after the resignation of the previous elected Faisal Vawda following his Senate victory, was “unpopular in the constituency”.

“I have to win this seat no matter what so that I can give it to Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Awan said. “This is why I submitted my resignation.”

According to the polling schedule for constituency NA-249, released earlier by the Pakistan Election Commission, the vote would take place on April 29, 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos