Hot fluctuation in rice imports, PSI reminded of possibility for KPK to take action to drag Jokowi and his staff





THE SPIRIT OF THE PEOPLE – Based on the consideration of maintaining the national rice stock, the central government previously planned to import 1 million tonnes of rice by early 2021. This was also conveyed by the Minister of Economic Coordination Airlangga Hartarto some time ago, he said that the import of one million tons of rice will be divided by 500,000 tons. Namely for government rice reserves (CBP) and the rest as needed by Bulog. However, the talk about importing a million tonnes of rice has become a problem and many do not agree with the plan. In response to this, Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) politician Faldo Maldini, via his personal Twitter account, warned that the rice import policy should not harm President Joko Widodo’s reputation. Also read: Liverpool meet Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals, Juergen Klopp: Oh my God! Read also: Reject THR 2021 speech in installments, union threatens government



“Do not let the Rice Gate scandal in the future, the KPK is transporting officials here, who could drag the name of Pak Jokowi and his ranks,” Faldo Maldini wrote, quoted Pikiran-Rakyat.com on the Twitter account @FaldoMaldini, Friday March 19, 2021. Faldo also reminded the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), which must also be firm with public officials involved in the Rice Gate scandal if it occurs in the future. Therefore, Faldo hopes that will not happen. Lest there be a Beras Gate scandal in the future, the KPK brings in officials here, who could drag Pak Jokowi’s name and ranks here. This government must provide a good legacy in the history books of Indonesia. Poor Pak Jokowi, he works seriously.– Faldo Maldini (@FaldoMaldini) March 19, 2021 “This government must provide a good legacy in the history books of Indonesia. Poor Pak Jokowi, he’s working hard, ”Faldo said. He also pointed out that when it comes to rice imports, do not let it damage the price within the reach of farmers, because he believes that farmers are already in trouble, it will become even more difficult.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos