Former Canadian envoy calls for Pakistan to be blacklisted by FATF for ‘proxy war’ in Afghanistan





Ottawa [Canada], March 20 (ANI): While reiterating his call for an end to Pakistan’s proxy war in Afghanistan, former Canadian Ambassador Chris Alexander called for Islamabad to be blacklisted by the Action Group (FATF) while declaring that the Imran Khan government continues “Afghanistan will only be at peace when the Pakistani army ends its secret proxy war. Those who support the Taliban and other violent groups should face sanctions, as the Russian leadership is now doing for their continued war in Ukraine. Pakistan should be blacklisted by @FATFNews (FATF). #EndProxyWar, ”the former Canadian envoy wrote in a tweet. Along with this tweet, he shared a Tolo News article which reported that 79 people had been killed in Afghanistan in a week. users of the microblogging site wrote that the Pakistani people should not be subjected to the actions of the military and intelligence agencies. “Blacklisting Pakistani military and intelligence agencies does not blacklist the country because it is not the people’s fault what the military is doing in neighboring countries,” the user wrote. . by the FATF apply to the whole country. “It’s fair, but the decisions of the FATF apply (to) the whole country. Economic and other sanctions could be applied to specific individuals and institutions, ”Alexander wrote. Pakistan has long been blamed for its support for Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan. It’s no secret that dozens of senior Afghan Taliban leaders are in hiding in Pakistan. In a recently published article, Alexander wrote: “The Pakistani military is supporting the Taliban as part of a national strategy for Afghanistan and Kashmir which Pakistan has consistently pursued since 1947, when Kabul voted against it. Pakistan joining the United Nations. In December last year, a series of videos surfaced showing senior Taliban leaders meeting their supporters and Taliban fighters in Pakistan. The Pakistani army, in particular the country’s powerful military intelligence, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), “equips the Taliban” and sends them to war against the Afghan government. the Taliban political bureau, was seen briefing with Taliban cadres on the peace negotiations in Afghanistan and acknowledging the presence of In December, former Pakistani senator Afrasiab Khattak said Pakistan was using the Taliban as a “tool For its domination in Afghanistan under the pretext of strategic depth. Peace negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban have started in Qatar. capital of Doha in September. In early December, Kabul and the Taliban announced that they had agreed on a framework for the talks, which now allowed for discussions on substantive issues. However, little progress has been made so far since then. The global terrorist financing watchdog, the FATF, last February kept Pakistan on its “gray list” until June, after concluding that Islamabad had failed to address its strategically important deficiencies. implement the 27-point action plan that the watchdog developed for Pakistan. (ANI)

