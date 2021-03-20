Striking Burmese railway workers move as protests continue

MANDALAY Residents of the second-largest town of Myanmars helped striking railway workers leave their public housing on Saturday after authorities said they would have to leave if they continued to support the protest movement against the military coup last month.

Residents of Mandalay transported workers’ furniture and other household items in trucks, vans and vans.

Last month, state railway workers went on strike as the main and early supporters of the civil disobedience movement against the February 1 coup that toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The military regime sought to force them back to work through intimidation, which included a night patrol with gunshots last month in their living area in Mandalay and a raid on the railway workers’ living area in Yangon.

Protests against the coup continued on Saturday in towns and villages across the country, including Mandalay and Yangon.

The coup reversed years of slow progress towards democracy in Myanmar after five decades of military rule. In the face of persistent strikes and protests against the takeover, the junta responded with increasingly violent repression and efforts to severely limit information reaching the outside world.

Internet access has been severely restricted, private newspapers have been banned from publication, and demonstrators, journalists and politicians have been arrested in large numbers.

The Independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners verified 235 deaths and said the actual total, including those for whom verification was difficult, is likely much higher. He said he confirmed that 2,330 people had been arrested or charged since the coup, of which 1,980 were still being detained or charged.

In addition to using lethal force in an attempt to disperse the protests, security forces waged a campaign of harassment, robbing homes they looted, said the group, which also accused the security forces of having used people arrested as human shields. they sought to stop the protests.

Numerous social media reports, including videos, have shown security forces vandalizing cars parked on the street.

United Nations agencies, UNICEF and UNESCO, as well as the private humanitarian group Save the Children, issued a statement on Friday criticizing the occupation of educational institutions across Myanmar by security forces as a serious violation of children’s rights.

He said security forces have occupied more than 60 schools and college campuses in 13 states and regions.

This will worsen the learning crisis for nearly 12 million children and young people in Myanmar, which was already under enormous pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting widespread school closures, according to the communicated. “Save the Children, UNESCO and UNICEF are calling on security forces to immediately vacate occupied premises and to ensure that schools and educational facilities are not used by military or security personnel.”

Schools should not be used by security forces under any circumstances, ”he said.

Calls for international action to end the violence continue to intensify.

“The junta cannot defeat the people of Myanmar united in peaceful opposition,” Tom Andrews, the UN independent human rights expert for Myanmar, wrote on Twitter on Friday. ruthless attacks to provoke a violent response to try to justify the violence even more. This does not work. The world must respond by cutting off their access to money and weapons. Now.

Unexpectedly strong statements were released on Friday by two of the Myanmars countries that are members of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for an end to the violence and called on other regional leaders to hold a summit on the crisis.

Widodos’ decision came after ASEAN foreign ministers held a meeting on March 2 that failed to reach consensus on the crisis.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin issued a statement supporting Widodos’ call for an ASEAN summit, saying he was dismayed by the continued use of deadly violence against unarmed civilians, which resulted in high numbers of dead and injured, as well as suffering across the country.