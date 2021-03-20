Boris Johnson receives first Covid shot from Lily Harrington of Porthleven





It was widely documented yesterday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine – but what fewer people knew was that it was none other than a girl from Porthleven who administered it .

Lily Harrington was tasked with giving Mr Johnson the Oxford / AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine when he arrived at the Westminster Bridge vaccination center at St Thomas’s Hospital in central London shortly after 6.30 p.m. on Friday evening.

Mr Johnson gave a double thumbs up to mark the occasion and then left the hospital telling reporters: ‘I literally didn’t feel anything and so it was very good, very fast and I cannot recommend it too strongly. “Everyone, when you get your notification to go jab, go ahead and get it.” It’s the best thing for you, the best thing for your family and for everyone. ” The Prime Minister is no stranger to the first-hand effects of Covid-19, having been treated in intensive care last April when he contracted the virus and his symptoms then worsened. However, it wasn’t until Friday night that he received his first blow, Lily doing the honors. I just received my first dose of Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine. Thank you to all the amazing scientists, NHS staff and volunteers who helped make this happen. Getting the hang of it is the best thing we can do to get back to the life we ​​miss so much. Let’s do the jab. pic.twitter.com/mQCTMAkB8d – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 19, 2021 Lily grew up in Porthleven before moving to London and is a former member of the Porthleven Town Band. Paying tribute to their newfound fame, the group posted on Facebook: “Porthlevener and one of our former players Lily are all over the news. “Boris or not, she has always been adored by everyone she meets, a special girl, just like her sisters and mother.” As of Friday, 26,263,732 people in the UK had received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccination, while 2,011,070 people had received their second dose.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos