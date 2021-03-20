Former daughter-in-law of Trump Org officer speaks with New York prosecutors about rent-free apartments





One area prosecutors could look into is whether the appropriate taxes were paid on the apartments, people familiar with the matter said. Weisselberg was married to Barry for 14 years until their divorce in 2018. Barry Weisselberg worked for the Trump organization for over a decade and was involved in running two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park. .

“For me, when the government calls you, it’s your civic duty and there’s nothing wrong with telling the truth. It wasn’t really a choice; they called me,” Weisselberg said. “I’m happy to be so honest and transparent and to be fair because I have nothing to hide.”

Prosecutors have cast a wide net and are examining whether the Trump organization has misled lenders and insurers about the value of certain properties, the legality of certain tax deductions, including consulting fees, and a conservation easement taken on a family estate known as Seven Springs, people familiar with the survey say.

They are also looking at a loan on a Chicago skyscraper and repaying payments to Michael Cohen, the former lawyer, who facilitated discreet payments to women who claimed to have relationships with Trump, people say. Trump has denied the business.

Leverage to put pressure on a top Trump lieutenant

Investigators asked about Weisselberg’s children in an attempt to convince and pressure the father to cooperate, according to sources familiar with the matter. It is a common tactic used by prosecutors to try to get people to “go back” and take a case higher up the corporate ladder.

Financial investigations can be particularly difficult, and prosecutors are often assisted by insiders. In addition to digging through the gifts Barry Weisselberg received, prosecutors are also asking questions about another son, Jack Weisselberg, who works at Ladder Capital, a company that has loaned more than $ 100 million to the Trump organization, sources close to the investigation said. None of the sons have been charged with wrongdoing. Jack Weisselberg could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Allen Weisselberg is a key figure in the Trump organization and once acknowledged in a deposition that he is Trump’s “eyes and ears” from an economic standpoint. He is of interest to prosecutors because of his close working relationship with the former president. When Trump became president, he turned the day-to-day operations of the company over to Weisselberg, along with Trump’s two grown sons. Weisselberg first worked for Fred Trump, Donald’s father, and has been the organization’s chief financial officer for decades.

A lawyer for Weisselberg, who has not been charged with any wrongdoing, declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Cy Vance, declined to comment. An attorney for the Trump organization could not be reached for comment, but the company has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Jennifer Weisselberg said James’ office first contacted her in September last year, and since then she has spoken to prosecutors in Vance’s office on several occasions, all via video.

She said investigators had come to her apartment and gathered tons of documents, forensic accountants had reviewed the files and that she planned to meet with prosecutors again.

Focus on the two Tony apartments

One perk the couple received was an apartment in Central Park South that she says she lived in from 2005 to about 2013. It wasn’t far from one of the rinks Barry had run, and Jennifer recalls being surprised. by that that day. of her bridal shower, when Barry took her to the apartment and said, “This is your wedding gift from Donald and Melania.”

Jennifer Weisselberg said the apartment was undergoing renovations at the time and that she was allowed to make decisions about the renovation, including the fixtures and the floor, and that she wrote a letter to Donald and Melania Trump to thank them for the gift.

While in the apartment, Jennifer Weisselberg said the couple never received any bills in the mail. Instead, she said, Barry wrote checks covering “utilities and costs” that amounted to $ 400 per month and hand delivered them to Trump’s aide. They also relied on the same accountant, Donald Bender, as the Trump organization, she said, adding that she believed her fees were covered by her stepfather. Barry Weisselberg made no comment when contacted by CNN.

“It didn’t make sense to me that this person who was an assistant manager, who had just started working there, would receive this,” Jennifer Weisselberg told CNN.

After having two children, the couple moved out of the apartment in 2013 for one with more space, said Jennifer Weisselberg, and she believes the apartment has been renovated and sold again. Public records show the unit sold for $ 2.9 million in 2014.

Jennifer Weisselberg said it was only when divorce proceedings were underway in 2017 that she learned from a statement with Barry that the apartment was not a gift at all, but a corporate apartment. , and if so, it could be seen as compensation, which may raise questions as to whether it was correctly reported in tax returns.

“I didn’t know until that moment when he said it was even a corporate apartment. My mouth opened,” Jennifer Weisselberg said.

While the couple worked out the terms of their divorce, they lived in another Trump-owned apartment on East 61st Street in Manhattan rent-free while “nesting,” a common practice where separated spouses share time to hang out. with their children separately at home where the children live.

Jennifer Weisselberg said the way of life was stipulated as part of the terms of the divorce. CNN has contacted Barry Weisselberg’s family court attorney on several occasions.

“I didn’t even have a choice,” she said. “I was like driven to the place and given the keys. Literally. It turns out that this apartment is considered a corporate apartment in legal documents too. I didn’t even know.”

The former couple are in the midst of a contentious custody dispute, and Jennifer says Barry, who has been granted temporary full custody of their children, is pressuring her not to talk about the investigation by refusing virtual tours with children. Jennifer spoke to Bloomberg about the investigation in November and to The New Yorker for a March 12 article.

Barry Weisselberg has temporary full custody of their children.

Jennifer Weisselberg said she felt she had nothing more to lose and would be willing to testify if a case was brought, adding: “I’m not saying it’s easy.”

