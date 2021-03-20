Pakistanis are changing the idea of ​​national security: the Tribune India





Tara Kartha

Former Director, Secretariat of the National Security Council

These are exciting times in Islamabad, where the rich and powerful gathered for the first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue (ISD) on March 17-18. In Pakistan, the rich and powerful are either politicians, businessmen or persimmon, or even all three. And since they are the ones who run the country, what they say usually matters. The Dialogue was opened by Prime Minister Imran Khan, while the keynote address was delivered by the Chief of the Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Of the two, it is obvious that one would listen. And it was really something.

The ISD was organized by the National Security Division, a body originally created under Nawaz Sharif to serve as the secretariat for the Cabinet Committee on National Security which replaced the Cabinet Defense Committee. Later called the National Security Committee, it was noted as the “main decision-making body on national security” in a move quite different from the advisory role these bodies have in most countries. That it included department heads hardly needs to be said.

Currently, the division is headed by a secretary-level civil servant. An additional post in the national security bureaucracy is in the form of a special advisor to the prime minister, Moeed Yusuf, an American scholar, who has made headlines for possible talks with India.

It is this division that seems to have initiated the ISD, with five major think tanks in the country, the Center for Aerospace and Security Studies, the Policy Research Institute of Islamabad, the Institute for Strategic Studies. , the Institute of Regional Studies and the Institute of the University of National Defense. studies, research and strategic analysis.

The idea aims to bring together think tanks and policy makers, in a laudable effort to benefit both. Bureaucracies around the world are not much different from each other, especially in Southeast Asia, where there is usually a solid brick wall between the two. The first step in breaking that wall is the first-ever consultancy portal, an integrated platform for exchanging ideas with universities, think tanks and bureaucracies. The second was obviously to get the head of the army to formulate the proposals.

For decades, the Pakistani idea of ​​national security was simply India, and everything to do with what Delhi did anywhere. It permeated the bureaucracy from top to bottom, leading to a somewhat lazy and hazy reflection on what Pakistan’s real security represented, even as outside experts pointed to a severely politically stressed country unstable of extremism and intolerance.

It now seems to be changing, just a little. It started at the beginning of this year. In February, there was talk of Pakistan prioritizing the geo-economy over other issues. This was echoed by Foreign Minister Qureshi shortly after Khan’s visit to Colombo where he quite surprisingly spoke about Sri Lanka being part of the CPEC. Now at ISD, Prime Minister Khan speaks surprisingly about global security, saying that security is not just about defense. Unsurprisingly, he praised the Chinese model, as he does on every available forum. Unsurprisingly, Kashmir and self-determination went hand in hand, which says little about his understanding of his country’s national security priorities.

But the speech that has been downloaded in its entirety is that of the chief of the army. And General Bajwa has a lot to say. First, he says that national security is not the preserve of the armed forces alone. Second, it places national security within “South Asia” as the least integrated of the regions. Someone in the audience might ask, whose fault is it, and the leader would have a hard time answering. On Kashmir, he says simply: “It is time to bury the past and move on. But for the resumption of the peace process or a constructive dialogue, our neighbor will have to create a favorable environment, in particular in Kashmir occupied by India. Nothing about UN resolutions, self-determination or standard phrases!

If that’s not surprising enough, there is the regional connectivity offer. This is not just the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), although it is touted as an “inclusive and transparent” project for global and regional participation, especially in Afghanistan. The following is best cited in its entirety. The general said, “Let me also point out that while CPEC remains at the heart of our vision, only seeing Pakistan through the prism of CPEC is also misleading. Our extremely vital geostrategic situation and our transformed vision make us a country with immense and diverse potential which can contribute very positively to regional development and prosperity. “

Simply put, it offers Pakistan as a regional connectivity node. This is something for a country that has blocked ASACR’s regional connectivity proposals for years, even denying the Motor Vehicle Pact that would have allowed the movement of passengers and goods across the region. This means that Pakistan is ready for roads, railways and shipping to cross its territory to the rest of the world, including India. It turns South Asian politics upside down.

New Delhi’s hardened security experts will poop over a proposal from an extended army chief, and will likely retire permanently in November 2023, three years after his term ends. Others will say more truthfully that Pakistan is in dire straits, given its crumbling economy, CPEC delays, and a tough political environment to say the least. But the head of the army is still the “reference” person for all foreign officials, distinguished or not. What he says matters because he is at the top of the political food chain. It’s that simple. Delhi had better consider this connectivity push and its pros and cons rather than procrastinating on Bajwa’s hostile track record. Here is an opportunity. Take it. It can mean money, and a lot of money.

