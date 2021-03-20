Politics
Yadav and Pandya are good enough to play T20 World Cup, says Tendulkar
India
Amlan Chakraborty
SILIGURI, India (Reuters) – Big hitter Sachin Tendulkar is confident that Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are good enough to make the Indian squad when the country hosts the Twenty20 World Cup later this year.
The two top-notch batsmen made their India debut in the ongoing T20 series against England, with Kishan crushing an incendiary fifty in his first game.
Yadav, who plays with Kishan for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, had to wait until his second game to get a bat but also produced a half-century winner at Ahmedabad.
There is no doubt how talented both players are, Tendulkar told Reuters in a telephone interview.
It ultimately comes down to the selection and the selection committee. But I can say that having played in IPL against all the main foreign players, they are ready to play (in the Twenty20 World Cup).
As a mentor to the Mumbai Indians, Tendulkar had a side view of the duo in the IPL and was not surprised at how they fared against the top ranked England team.
They are very good players. I spent a lot of time with Surya, he looked fantastic, Tendulkar added.
Before the last IPL season, when Ishan was training in the nets, there were a number of things that could be seen. He was trying to swing his bat (right) and be mentally stable. From there, his progression is remarkable.
Tendulkar pointed out that both batsmen faced Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes in the IPL and it showed in the confidence with which Yadav handled English bowlers on Thursday.
Yadav’s fearless hitter was best illustrated when he casually shot Archer for a six from the first ball he faced in international cricket.
What the IPL has done is allowed players to play against the main players in the world, Tendulkar said.
Before you even play for the country, you have the chance to play against them. In our time it was for the first time … Now, with leagues all over the world, it is never the first time.
Tendulkar retired from professional gaming in 2013 after entering 100 unmatched international centuries in a prolific 24-year career.
He recently returned to the field as the captain of the India Legends team in the Raipur Road Safety World Series – a competition aimed at raising safety awareness in a country which accounts for 11% of road fatalities in the world.
The 47-year-old clearly hasn’t lost his touch and the fiftieth consecutive propelled his side to Sunday’s final against their Sri Lankan counterparts.
There have been several gambling issues after a long time – back, knees and all that stuff – but the good thing is to be playing for a wonderful cause, Tendulkar said with a laugh.
Other players in the series include Brian Lara and Kevin Pietersen, but Tendulkar said it’s not just about having fun for retired grown-ups.
The players give their best, the players dive in and do everything to win, he said.
The competitiveness is there, the intensity is there.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]