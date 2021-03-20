Yadav and Pandya are good enough to play T20 World Cup, says Tendulkar

<br /></p><p>



SILIGURI, India (Reuters) – Big hitter Sachin Tendulkar is confident that Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are good enough to make the Indian squad when the country hosts the Twenty20 World Cup later this year.

The two top-notch batsmen made their India debut in the ongoing T20 series against England, with Kishan crushing an incendiary fifty in his first game.

Yadav, who plays with Kishan for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, had to wait until his second game to get a bat but also produced a half-century winner at Ahmedabad.

There is no doubt how talented both players are, Tendulkar told Reuters in a telephone interview.

It ultimately comes down to the selection and the selection committee. But I can say that having played in IPL against all the main foreign players, they are ready to play (in the Twenty20 World Cup).

As a mentor to the Mumbai Indians, Tendulkar had a side view of the duo in the IPL and was not surprised at how they fared against the top ranked England team.

They are very good players. I spent a lot of time with Surya, he looked fantastic, Tendulkar added.

Before the last IPL season, when Ishan was training in the nets, there were a number of things that could be seen. He was trying to swing his bat (right) and be mentally stable. From there, his progression is remarkable.

Tendulkar pointed out that both batsmen faced Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes in the IPL and it showed in the confidence with which Yadav handled English bowlers on Thursday.

Yadav’s fearless hitter was best illustrated when he casually shot Archer for a six from the first ball he faced in international cricket.

What the IPL has done is allowed players to play against the main players in the world, Tendulkar said.

Before you even play for the country, you have the chance to play against them. In our time it was for the first time … Now, with leagues all over the world, it is never the first time.

Tendulkar retired from professional gaming in 2013 after entering 100 unmatched international centuries in a prolific 24-year career.

He recently returned to the field as the captain of the India Legends team in the Raipur Road Safety World Series – a competition aimed at raising safety awareness in a country which accounts for 11% of road fatalities in the world.

The 47-year-old clearly hasn’t lost his touch and the fiftieth consecutive propelled his side to Sunday’s final against their Sri Lankan counterparts.

There have been several gambling issues after a long time – back, knees and all that stuff – but the good thing is to be playing for a wonderful cause, Tendulkar said with a laugh.

Other players in the series include Brian Lara and Kevin Pietersen, but Tendulkar said it’s not just about having fun for retired grown-ups.

The players give their best, the players dive in and do everything to win, he said.

The competitiveness is there, the intensity is there.