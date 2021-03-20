Donald Trump Jr. mocks Biden’s fall, accuses him of having dementia





Donald Trump Jr. on Friday mocked US President Joe Biden, who tripped while walking up the stairs of Air Force One, and accused him of having dementia.

The 78-year-old American leader had quickly climbed halfway through the air to the presidential jet when he tripped. Clinging to the railing with his right hand, he tried to recover quickly but stumbled again, this time falling to his knees.

Biden stood up, paused, and brushed the left leg of his pants off before walking up to the top of the airstrip, turned and bowed, then stepped into the plane.

Receive the daily edition of The Times of Israel by email and never miss our best articles Sign up for free

Trump Jr. posted a video that appeared to show his father hitting a golf ball over Biden’s head, causing him to fall.

It was not the people of the wind. pic.twitter.com/jYc01dBZCe

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 19, 2021

He then posted another tweet, claiming the fall was a sign of “neurological deficit and dementia.”

I really can’t wait to see all of the tele-doctors who attacked Trump get on TV and discuss how Bidens’ loss of balance and the constant loss of the train of thought is a serious symptom of neurological impairment and dementia…. because it is.

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 19, 2021

Biden, the oldest president to take office, was keen to shake up his appearances during the election campaign.

Last year, he was regularly seen running up the stairs to a stage or to a podium.

But his detractors have repeatedly tried to portray him as too old and too slow.

Air Force One took off shortly after the incident from outside the capital Washington for a flight to Atlanta, where Biden met members of the Asian-American community who were shocked by a series of shootings. in massage parlors.

“He is fine. He’s doing very well, ”Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters about Biden’s stumbling.

I am proud to work at The Times of Israel

I’ll tell you the truth: life here in Israel is not always easy. But it is full of beauty and meaning.

I am proud to work at The Times of Israel alongside colleagues who dedicate their hearts to their work day in and day out to capture the complexity of this extraordinary place.

I believe our reporting sets an important tone of honesty and decency which is essential to understanding what is really going on in Israel. It takes a lot of time, commitment and hard work on the part of our team to achieve this.

Your support, through your membership in The Times of Israel community, allows us to continue our work. Would you like to join our community today?

thank you,

Sarah Tuttle Singer, Editor-in-Chief, New Media

Join The Times of Israel Community Join Our Community Already a member? Log in to stop seeing this

Are you serious. We appreciate this!

We’re so glad you read the X Times of Israel articles last month.

That’s why we come to work every day – to provide knowledgeable readers like you with must-see coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.

So now we have a request. Unlike other media outlets, we have not set up a payment wall. But because the journalism we do is expensive, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help us support our work by joining the Times of Israel community.

For as little as $ 6 per month, you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to members of the Times of Israel community.

Join our community Join our community Already a member? Log in to stop seeing this







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos