Why Bidens America is back for Beijing, it’s the Cold War is back

The writer’s point of view is that the US spokesperson’s press conference confuses the traditional US position on the Kashmir dispute that Jammu and Kashmir is a contested state. In the past, India has attempted to remove the Kashmir issue from the UN agenda. He even attempted to tell the State Department that the United States was no longer committed to the plebiscite pledge, but it was to no avail. The opinions expressed are personal.

At his daily press conference, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price, among others, said: “US policy towards Kashmir has not changed. We welcome the steps taken to restore the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to full economic and political normalcy consistent with the democratic values ​​of India.

The United States’ point of view is not synonymous with United Nations resolutions on the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir. Yet despite the severe internal turmoil suffered by the United States, the United States’ point of view is still creating waves, so to speak. As the phrase “When America sneezes, the world catches a cold” (Klemens Wenzel Furst von Metternich).

The US statement amounts to a mumbo jumbo because it does not clarify the US position on Kashmir in the past.

In accordance with UN resolutions, Jammu and Kashmir was a disputed princely state, not a Union territory, between India and Pakistan. Changing its status without UN approval amounts to a violation of the agreements India has signed with the UN. A juice capture of international law is agreements must be respected. Treaties must be respected. And they bind the parties. Any state that violates international treaties is considered a rogue state.

In the past, the United States has strongly resisted India’s efforts to confuse the disputed status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. It seems the new administration has been cheated by India.

History

The conflict in Kashmir is an evil legacy of the British Raj. India, not Pakistan, brought the Kashmir question to the United Nations in 1948 under Article 35 of Chapter VI (Peaceful Settlement of Disputes) which describes the means of peaceful settlement of disputes. India has avoided presenting the case of Kashmir under Chapter VII of the United Nations which concerns acts of aggression. Obviously, he did it because he knew Kashmir was a contested state. And the question of its integration with India or Pakistan remained to be resolved.

Time and time again, India and Pakistan have beaten their fists to settle this dispute. After their first war against Kashmir, India and Pakistan accepted the ceasefire from January 1, 1949 under the supervision of UN observers. No UN resolution incorporates India’s view that the Maharajah joined India. The main resolutions on Kashmir are as follows: a) Resolution of the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) dated August 13, 1948. Paragraph 75 (110 Series) of Part Three of this resolution states that “The Government of India and the Government of Pakistan reaffirm their wish that the future status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir will be determined in accordance with the will of the people and to this end, upon acceptance of the Agreement of Truce, the two governments agree to enter into consultations with the Commission to determine that it is fair and equitable conditions under which this free expression will be ensured. (b) The UNCIP resolution of January 5, 1949, paragraph 51 (1196 series), stipulates that the question of the accession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir to India or Pakistan shall be decided by the democratic method of ‘a free and impartial plebiscite.

On November 2, 1947, Nehru said on a radio broadcast that the Indian government was ready, when peace and order was established in Kashmir, to hold a referendum under international auspices like the United Nations. I quote Chaudhri Mohammad Alis The emergence of Pakistan.

Until 1953, India was, at least verbally, engaged in the plebiscite. But, in the period that followed, he made frantic efforts to distort the United Nations and woo the United States of America in his favor. The instrument of accession does not exist. India has never presented it to the UN.

The UN warning on the membership farce

Aware of India’s intention to have the instrument of accession approved by the puppet assembly of occupied Kashmir, the Security Council adopted two resolutions to prevent the foreseeable accession of the puppet assembly. Security Council Resolution No. 9 of March 30, 1951 and Affirmative Resolution No. 122 of March 24, 1957 prohibit membership or any other action aimed at modifying the status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The subsequent accession of the contested state, by a resolution of the puppet assembly, is also null and void. This resolution violates the aforementioned directive of the Security Council, prohibiting India from taking any measures to forge the adhesion of the state.

Fraudulent “Instrument of Membership”

Renowned journalist Alastair Lamb also considers the instrument of accession, signed by the Maharajah of Kashmir on October 26, 1947, to be fraudulent (Kashmir – A disputed heritage 1846-1990). She maintains that the Maharajah was traveling by road to Jammu (a distance of over 350 km). How could he sign the instrument while he was on the run for the safety of his life? There is no evidence of contact between him and the Indian envoys on October 26, 1947.

In fact, it was on October 27, 1947 that the Maharajah was informed by MCMahajan and VPMenon (who had flown to Srinagar) that an instrument of accession was being made in New Delhi. Obviously, the Maharajah could not have signed the instrument until October 27, 1947.

The instrument remains null and void, even if the Maharajah had actually signed it. The reason, as Alastair points out, is that the signatures were obtained under duress. He points out that Indian troops had already arrived and secured Srinagar airfield in mid-October 1947. On October 26, 1947, another airlift of thousands of Indian soldiers to Kashmir took place. He wonders: would the Maharajah have signed the instrument of accession if the Indian troops had not been on Kashmiri soil? It is strange that India has never shown the original instrument at any international forum. If he was honest, he should have the temerity to present the document to Pakistan or to the UN.

Isn’t it funny that in the summer of 1995, Indian authorities reported the original document as lost or stolen? This fact further obscures the authenticity of the document.

India tries to remove Kashmir issue from UN agenda

During the temporary absence of the representative of Pakistan, India attempted to remove the India-Pakistan issue from the United Nations agenda. India based its advocacy on the informal decision of the Security Council, dated July 30, 1996, to remove the outstanding issues. The issue was deleted during the absence of representatives from Pak, but was returned to the agenda upon his arrival.

India deceives the US administration through its spokesperson Solarz

Once again, at India’s request, US Congressman Stephen Solarz secured the declaration from senior Bush administration diplomat John H. Kelly that the plebiscite was no longer possible in Kashmir. .

Here’s a snippet of Solarz’s grilled questions and gullible answers to them.

Mr. Solarz: What is the position of the United States on whether there should be a plebiscite?

Mr. Kelly: First of all, we think Kashmir is disputed territory

Mr. Solarz: Well, how did we pass this resolution at the UN in 1949?

Mr. Kelly: For, Mr. Chairman.

Mr. Solarz: Exactly. So at that point, we favored a plebiscite. Are we still in favor of a plebiscite, or not? Or is it our position now that the question of whether or not there should be a plebiscite is one that should be decided bilaterally between India and Pakistan?

Mr. Kelly: Basically that is true, Mr. Chairman.

Mr. Solarz: So we’re no longer asking for a plebiscite?

Mr. Kelly: That’s right.

Much to India’s dismay, John R. Mallot, the US State Department’s scoring manager for South Asia in 1993, corrected Kellys’ misstep. He told the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific on April 28, 1993 that John Kelly misspoke in 1990 when he said the United States no longer believed in one plebiscite was needed in Southeast Asia. Mallot clarified that Kelly made his comment after being continued to grill by panel chair (pro-India) Stephen J. Solarz of New York.

Avid readers may refer to the Solarz-Kelly conversation and the corrective action taken by the US Department of State in Robert G. Wirsings’ book, India, Pakistan, and the Kashmir Dispute, published by Macmillan Press Limited, London in 1994. They can also see Mushtaqur Rehmans Divided Kashmir: old problems, new opportunities for India, Pakistan and the Kashmiri people (London, Lynne Reinner Publishers, London, 1996, pp. 162-163).

Robin Rafael’s point of view

On October 28, 1993, Robin Raphel, in his statement, clarified that Washington does not recognize the instrument of accession to India. In his view, Kashmir was a disputed territory and not an integral part of India. The future status of the state remained to be determined in accordance with the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

Inference

Kashmir is a quivering nuclear powder keg. There is no UN resolution incorporating India times face that Indian-occupied Kashmir joined India through the so-called resolution of state assemblies. Until recently, the United States viewed Kashmir as a contested state and offered mediation. Even former US President Trump offered mediation to settle the dispute.

Despite more than 70 years of elapsed time, India has not kept its promise of a plebiscite in Kashmir. India’s attitude denies cardinal principles in interstate relations, i.e. agreements must be respected “The treaties must be observed and bind the signatories. UN observers are still on duty on the line of effective control. They submit an annual report to the UN Secretary General. This report identifies Kashmir as an unresolved international problem.

Related